Hawks a serious option for Deandre Ayton?

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Throw Atlanta Hawks in rumor mix for center Deandre Ayton nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/12/thr…9:24 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Friday: 5 things Phoenix #Suns should do if they sign-and-trade Deandre Ayton
Sunday morning: What are five things the Suns and Ayton should do if they stay together? azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral11:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
5 things Phoenix #Suns should do if they sign-and-trade Deandre Ayton (w/videos) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral5:56 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Should the Bulls enter the Deandre Ayton sweepstakes?
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3357948/2022/0…10:16 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Rumors: Damian Lillard interested in playing with Ayton, Anunoby nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/10/rum…8:41 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On today’s @PHNX_Suns Podcast, we talked with @Eddie Johnson about his interaction with Kevin Durant, the Suns’ offseason, Deandre Ayton and more!
Listen/subscribe: https://t.co/ewVh6HApDg pic.twitter.com/TrPhIVJdgv9:10 PM

Jake Fischer: If DeAndre Ayton walks out the door, I fully expect it will happen via sign-and-trade. No one I’ve spoken to in the NBA expects the Suns to just let him walk for nothing. -via Spotify / June 12, 2022
The Post has learned the Bulls are continuing to do their research on Mitchell Robinson ahead of the July 1 free-agency period. The Bulls could be the main competitors for Robinson if the Knicks don’t lock him up to a contract extension on June 30. The Bulls want to enhance their interior defense and believe Robinson could be a good fit slotted alongside offensive center Nikola Vucevic. Chicago reportedly has $49 million in cap space but that’s before they commit to free agent Zach Lavine — if they do commit. -via New York Post / June 11, 2022

