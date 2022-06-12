Jared Weiss: Ime Udoka says while Steph Curry has had success against the Celtics’ drop coverages, Boston’s offense is the issue: “If we were playing offense the right way, we would be up 3-1, at least, right now.”
Source: Twitter @JaredWeissNBA
Source: Twitter @JaredWeissNBA
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum says he’s looking to play more off two feet and less driving looking for fouls.
Tatum added, as Ime Udoka said, that looking for fouls isn’t working. Said he needs to “attack angles more instead of initiating contact and things like that.” – 4:50 PM
Jayson Tatum says he’s looking to play more off two feet and less driving looking for fouls.
Tatum added, as Ime Udoka said, that looking for fouls isn’t working. Said he needs to “attack angles more instead of initiating contact and things like that.” – 4:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said that he “trusts what we’re doing on defense”. He emphasized that you can’t go after Stephen Curry the same way as other stars because the Warriors have a lot of other playmakers along with Curry.
Added that Curry has scored a lot in transition and off breakdowns. – 4:32 PM
Ime Udoka said that he “trusts what we’re doing on defense”. He emphasized that you can’t go after Stephen Curry the same way as other stars because the Warriors have a lot of other playmakers along with Curry.
Added that Curry has scored a lot in transition and off breakdowns. – 4:32 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
I’m looking forward to Ime Udoka inserting Derrick White into the starting lineup, Steph averaging 31-15-9 over the last 3 games and White taking home Finals MVP honors for his defense on Steph. – 4:31 PM
I’m looking forward to Ime Udoka inserting Derrick White into the starting lineup, Steph averaging 31-15-9 over the last 3 games and White taking home Finals MVP honors for his defense on Steph. – 4:31 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka: “If we were playing offense the right way, we would be up 3-1, at least, right now.” – 4:30 PM
Ime Udoka: “If we were playing offense the right way, we would be up 3-1, at least, right now.” – 4:30 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said that the Celtics need consider more play-calls to get Jaylen Brown the ball late in games, so he doesn’t end up stuck off-ball so much
Udoka also said the Celtics as a whole need to not stand around so much and that Brown can also demand the ball more some too. – 4:29 PM
Ime Udoka said that the Celtics need consider more play-calls to get Jaylen Brown the ball late in games, so he doesn’t end up stuck off-ball so much
Udoka also said the Celtics as a whole need to not stand around so much and that Brown can also demand the ball more some too. – 4:29 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka says while Steph Curry has had success against the Celtics’ drop coverages, Boston’s offense is the issue: “If we were playing offense the right way, we would be up 3-1, at least, right now.” – 4:29 PM
Ime Udoka says while Steph Curry has had success against the Celtics’ drop coverages, Boston’s offense is the issue: “If we were playing offense the right way, we would be up 3-1, at least, right now.” – 4:29 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka on preparing for Game 5 with the series tied 2-2: “In our wins and losses, they are scoring the same amount of points. So, a lot of it is reliant on our offense.”
Made the point that he feels like Boston’s defense is largely ok, but that the offense is inconsistent. – 4:28 PM
Ime Udoka on preparing for Game 5 with the series tied 2-2: “In our wins and losses, they are scoring the same amount of points. So, a lot of it is reliant on our offense.”
Made the point that he feels like Boston’s defense is largely ok, but that the offense is inconsistent. – 4:28 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka is looking for stronger finishes from Jayson Tatum & wants him to finish off 2 feet so he can control the contact in the paint.
His missed layup off the cut over Klay in crunch time was the perfect example of that. He didn’t take a dribble to get on 2 feet & load up. – 4:24 PM
Ime Udoka is looking for stronger finishes from Jayson Tatum & wants him to finish off 2 feet so he can control the contact in the paint.
His missed layup off the cut over Klay in crunch time was the perfect example of that. He didn’t take a dribble to get on 2 feet & load up. – 4:24 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said the Celtics have been leaving covering Stephen Curry in PnR “up to our guards”. He added that since the Warriors bigs haven’t really been quick rolling, that Boston wants to make Curry play more in a crowd on those actions. – 4:23 PM
Ime Udoka said the Celtics have been leaving covering Stephen Curry in PnR “up to our guards”. He added that since the Warriors bigs haven’t really been quick rolling, that Boston wants to make Curry play more in a crowd on those actions. – 4:23 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka says the Celtics are hopeful Rob Williams can play tomorrow, and that they watched the film and never found a clear moment where he hurt his knee.
Looked like it may have happened landing from a contest around the 5 minute mark of the fourth quarter. – 4:22 PM
Ime Udoka says the Celtics are hopeful Rob Williams can play tomorrow, and that they watched the film and never found a clear moment where he hurt his knee.
Looked like it may have happened landing from a contest around the 5 minute mark of the fourth quarter. – 4:22 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said Rob Williams did tweak his knee during Game 4, but he doesn’t know when it happened.
Udoka added that Williams is “feeling better” with the days off and that he anticipates him being “good to go” for Game 5. – 4:21 PM
Ime Udoka said Rob Williams did tweak his knee during Game 4, but he doesn’t know when it happened.
Udoka added that Williams is “feeling better” with the days off and that he anticipates him being “good to go” for Game 5. – 4:21 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
We’ll hear from Ime Udoka momentarily, as the Celtics start media availability prior to NBA Finals Game 5.
Yes, I assume there will be some sort of update (non-update?) on Robert Williams. – 4:16 PM
We’ll hear from Ime Udoka momentarily, as the Celtics start media availability prior to NBA Finals Game 5.
Yes, I assume there will be some sort of update (non-update?) on Robert Williams. – 4:16 PM
More on this storyline
Golden State: Otto Porter (left foot soreness) has been downgraded to questionable. Andre Iguodala (right knee inflammation) has been downgraded to questionable. -via HoopsHype / June 12, 2022
Jay King: Jaylen Brown: “Steph Curry is really good if you guys haven’t noticed.” -via Twitter @ByJayKing / June 12, 2022
Ohm Youngmisuk: Steph Curry says Draymond Green will adjust offensively to make sure the Warriors are at their best offensively when he is on the floor: “Usually the high IQ guys figure it out and he’s at the top of that list.” -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / June 12, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.