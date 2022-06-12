Steve Kerr on Andrew Wiggins: He's taken a leap in these Playoffs

Kerith Burke: Kerr on Wiggins showing more emotion: “He’s a very mild-mannered guy, but he’s taken a leap in these playoffs in terms of his impact on the game defensively.” Kerr notes Wiggs’ 16 rebs in game four. “The biggest thing is he’s a two-way player.”
Source: Twitter @KerithBurke
Source: Twitter @KerithBurke
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
StatMuse @statmuse
These are the five players who have taken the most *very tightly* contested shots this playoffs. Here are their FG%:
30.0% — Andrew Wiggins
32.1% — Jayson Tatum
38.7% — Jaylen Brown
39.4% — Giannis Antetokounmpo
52.0% — Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/PJyMVhsIeh – 4:22 PM
These are the five players who have taken the most *very tightly* contested shots this playoffs. Here are their FG%:
30.0% — Andrew Wiggins
32.1% — Jayson Tatum
38.7% — Jaylen Brown
39.4% — Giannis Antetokounmpo
52.0% — Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/PJyMVhsIeh – 4:22 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Steve Kerr on Brad Stevens: “He’s somebody who has figured out what he wants at this stage in his life…I know he has a lot more time for (his kids) now, which is important.” – 3:42 PM
Steve Kerr on Brad Stevens: “He’s somebody who has figured out what he wants at this stage in his life…I know he has a lot more time for (his kids) now, which is important.” – 3:42 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Steve Kerr on Brad Stevens:
“He’s somebody I think who has figured out what he wants at this stage of life and that’s what we all have to figure out in this business. I had to hold off on coaching until my kids were done with high school. I think he was the opposite.” – 3:41 PM
Steve Kerr on Brad Stevens:
“He’s somebody I think who has figured out what he wants at this stage of life and that’s what we all have to figure out in this business. I had to hold off on coaching until my kids were done with high school. I think he was the opposite.” – 3:41 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Steve Kerr compares Steph Curry’s daily training to Roger Federer’s process that fosters sustained greatness: “There’s a routine that is not only disciplined, but it’s really enjoyed each day. There is a passion that comes with it and that’s what sustains it over time.” – 3:38 PM
Steve Kerr compares Steph Curry’s daily training to Roger Federer’s process that fosters sustained greatness: “There’s a routine that is not only disciplined, but it’s really enjoyed each day. There is a passion that comes with it and that’s what sustains it over time.” – 3:38 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors coach Steve Kerr reflects on Klay Thompson’s ACL injury nearly three years later pic.twitter.com/AiL51U7M9Y – 3:35 PM
Warriors coach Steve Kerr reflects on Klay Thompson’s ACL injury nearly three years later pic.twitter.com/AiL51U7M9Y – 3:35 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerr on Wiggins showing more emotion: “He’s a very mild-mannered guy, but he’s taken a leap in these playoffs in terms of his impact on the game defensively.” Kerr notes Wiggs’ 16 rebs in game four. “The biggest thing is he’s a two-way player.” – 3:34 PM
Kerr on Wiggins showing more emotion: “He’s a very mild-mannered guy, but he’s taken a leap in these playoffs in terms of his impact on the game defensively.” Kerr notes Wiggs’ 16 rebs in game four. “The biggest thing is he’s a two-way player.” – 3:34 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Steph Curry is averaging more points in the Finals than the next 2 Warriors players combined.
34.3 — Steph
33.8 — Klay and Wiggins pic.twitter.com/MXSV10hUpq – 10:52 AM
Steph Curry is averaging more points in the Finals than the next 2 Warriors players combined.
34.3 — Steph
33.8 — Klay and Wiggins pic.twitter.com/MXSV10hUpq – 10:52 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“I’m not going to sit here and act like I was thrilled. I’m a competitor.”
“I don’t ever want our players to be happy if I take them out. Draymond is incredibly competitive.”
On Draymond Green, Steve Kerr and doing whatever it takes to win nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 8:05 PM
“I’m not going to sit here and act like I was thrilled. I’m a competitor.”
“I don’t ever want our players to be happy if I take them out. Draymond is incredibly competitive.”
On Draymond Green, Steve Kerr and doing whatever it takes to win nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 8:05 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
new story @SInow: andrew wiggins is +123 in the playoffs, which is tied for the best plus/minus in the postseason. wrote about how he continues to be a barometer for the warriors in these finals: si.com/nba/2022/06/11… – 2:17 PM
new story @SInow: andrew wiggins is +123 in the playoffs, which is tied for the best plus/minus in the postseason. wrote about how he continues to be a barometer for the warriors in these finals: si.com/nba/2022/06/11… – 2:17 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
“… a coach has to make a big decision, in real time, that can galvanize a team toward a huge win, or splinter it into a dozen pieces.”
Steve Kerr did that in Game 4, joining a pantheon of bold moves.
✍️ by @David Aldridge
https://t.co/SxrXoz1Tzl pic.twitter.com/cX7jYRirzl – 2:16 PM
“… a coach has to make a big decision, in real time, that can galvanize a team toward a huge win, or splinter it into a dozen pieces.”
Steve Kerr did that in Game 4, joining a pantheon of bold moves.
✍️ by @David Aldridge
https://t.co/SxrXoz1Tzl pic.twitter.com/cX7jYRirzl – 2:16 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney and Jordan Poole deserve their flowers, too, for last night’s wild Warriors win in Game 4 of the NBA Finals nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 2:01 PM
Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney and Jordan Poole deserve their flowers, too, for last night’s wild Warriors win in Game 4 of the NBA Finals nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 2:01 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Andrew Wiggins. Kevon Looney. Jordan Poole.
They were the support Steph Curry and the Warriors badly needed to win in Boston.
✍️ by @Anthony Slater
https://t.co/Syqm4Ewczp pic.twitter.com/cVuHVth7Yl – 1:50 PM
Andrew Wiggins. Kevon Looney. Jordan Poole.
They were the support Steph Curry and the Warriors badly needed to win in Boston.
✍️ by @Anthony Slater
https://t.co/Syqm4Ewczp pic.twitter.com/cVuHVth7Yl – 1:50 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Andrew Wiggins impact in Game 4 was big. He did the small things and help the Warriors to grab a huge win. He was the guy behind Curry’s big night.
Story on his contribution in Game 4. #NBAFinals #GoldBlooded sdna.gr/mpasket/974862… – 12:29 PM
Andrew Wiggins impact in Game 4 was big. He did the small things and help the Warriors to grab a huge win. He was the guy behind Curry’s big night.
Story on his contribution in Game 4. #NBAFinals #GoldBlooded sdna.gr/mpasket/974862… – 12:29 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Warriors lineup with the best net rating this Finals (min 10 minutes):
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Jordan Poole
Andrew Wiggins
Kevon Looney pic.twitter.com/PabUsESz36 – 11:23 AM
Warriors lineup with the best net rating this Finals (min 10 minutes):
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Jordan Poole
Andrew Wiggins
Kevon Looney pic.twitter.com/PabUsESz36 – 11:23 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andrew Wiggins’ career rebounding average: 4.4. His rebounds per game in these playoffs: 7.3. His rebound total in the most important game of his life: 16.
Wiggins: “I want to win.” theathletic.com/3359888/2022/0… – 11:17 AM
Andrew Wiggins’ career rebounding average: 4.4. His rebounds per game in these playoffs: 7.3. His rebound total in the most important game of his life: 16.
Wiggins: “I want to win.” theathletic.com/3359888/2022/0… – 11:17 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
🏀 17 points
🏀 16 rebounds
🏀 Defensive powerhouse
@Sam Mitchell tells @Brian Geltzeiler why he’s always been impressed with Andrew Wiggins #DubNation #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/4jxdWedMq7 – 11:14 AM
🏀 17 points
🏀 16 rebounds
🏀 Defensive powerhouse
@Sam Mitchell tells @Brian Geltzeiler why he’s always been impressed with Andrew Wiggins #DubNation #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/4jxdWedMq7 – 11:14 AM
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
Now a 3-game series, Finals could come down to big men. Robert Williams’ health and how Steve Kerr is willing to manage Draymond Green: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 10:11 AM
Now a 3-game series, Finals could come down to big men. Robert Williams’ health and how Steve Kerr is willing to manage Draymond Green: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 10:11 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Draymond Green is averaging just 4.3 PPG on 30 percent shooting in the NBA Finals. Steve Kerr decided to sit him down for key parts of the fourth quarter and that development is a bad sign for the Celtics in this series. masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 9:38 AM
New: Draymond Green is averaging just 4.3 PPG on 30 percent shooting in the NBA Finals. Steve Kerr decided to sit him down for key parts of the fourth quarter and that development is a bad sign for the Celtics in this series. masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 9:38 AM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
NBA’s best from June 10:
– S. Curry: 43 pts, 10 reb, 4 ast
– J. Brown: 21 pts, 6 reb, 2 ast
– M. Smart: 18 pts, 5 ast, 4 stl
– K. Thompson: 18 pts, 2 reb, 2 blk
– A. Wiggins: 17 pts, 16 reb, +20
– R. Williams III: 7 reb, 12 reb, 2 blk
– D. Green: 2 pts, 9 reb, 8 ast, 4 stl – 9:05 AM
NBA’s best from June 10:
– S. Curry: 43 pts, 10 reb, 4 ast
– J. Brown: 21 pts, 6 reb, 2 ast
– M. Smart: 18 pts, 5 ast, 4 stl
– K. Thompson: 18 pts, 2 reb, 2 blk
– A. Wiggins: 17 pts, 16 reb, +20
– R. Williams III: 7 reb, 12 reb, 2 blk
– D. Green: 2 pts, 9 reb, 8 ast, 4 stl – 9:05 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
From late Friday: John Thompson used to say that with 10 seconds left, he couldn’t poll his players to see what they wanted to do. Steve Kerr had to make a similar call w/the Finals in the balance, & sat Draymond Green in a key stretch. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3xptCfN – 9:00 AM
From late Friday: John Thompson used to say that with 10 seconds left, he couldn’t poll his players to see what they wanted to do. Steve Kerr had to make a similar call w/the Finals in the balance, & sat Draymond Green in a key stretch. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3xptCfN – 9:00 AM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
I’ve always left wanting more after watching Andrew Wiggins because he’s so naturally talented, but last night the guy was huge. Had 11 boards in the second half — including a pair of offensive putbacks that changed the game.
2nd half rebounds:
Wiggins: 11
Celtics: 17 – 8:25 AM
I’ve always left wanting more after watching Andrew Wiggins because he’s so naturally talented, but last night the guy was huge. Had 11 boards in the second half — including a pair of offensive putbacks that changed the game.
2nd half rebounds:
Wiggins: 11
Celtics: 17 – 8:25 AM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
#Warriors have opened as a 3 1/2-point favorite for Game 5 Monday vs. #Celtics. Steph Curry now -135 for #NBAFinals MVP. Outlier odds for that award: Marcus Smart: 50-1. Andrew Wiggins 150-1. Interestingly, Robert Williams and Klay Thompson are both 200-1. – 5:44 AM
#Warriors have opened as a 3 1/2-point favorite for Game 5 Monday vs. #Celtics. Steph Curry now -135 for #NBAFinals MVP. Outlier odds for that award: Marcus Smart: 50-1. Andrew Wiggins 150-1. Interestingly, Robert Williams and Klay Thompson are both 200-1. – 5:44 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Draymond Green wasn’t thrilled to be pulled by Steve Kerr in the thick of the 4th as shooting struggles continues. He did come up with a big offensive rebound and assist late in a crucial possession espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:54 AM
Draymond Green wasn’t thrilled to be pulled by Steve Kerr in the thick of the 4th as shooting struggles continues. He did come up with a big offensive rebound and assist late in a crucial possession espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:54 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“When you’re trying to win a championship, this is where everything matters and everyone matters.”
Draymond shouts out Juan Toscano-Anderson, Chris Chiozza and Gary Payton II for being in his ear and keeping him engaged when Steve Kerr took him out in the 4th quarter of Game 4 pic.twitter.com/vDLhkckX3O – 3:24 AM
“When you’re trying to win a championship, this is where everything matters and everyone matters.”
Draymond shouts out Juan Toscano-Anderson, Chris Chiozza and Gary Payton II for being in his ear and keeping him engaged when Steve Kerr took him out in the 4th quarter of Game 4 pic.twitter.com/vDLhkckX3O – 3:24 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
John Thompson used to say that with 10 seconds left, he couldn’t poll his players to decide what to do. It’s the life of a coach- and in Game 4 of the Finals, Steve Kerr made a gut call- & depended on mutual trust from his players. In @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3359846/2022/0… – 3:04 AM
John Thompson used to say that with 10 seconds left, he couldn’t poll his players to decide what to do. It’s the life of a coach- and in Game 4 of the Finals, Steve Kerr made a gut call- & depended on mutual trust from his players. In @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3359846/2022/0… – 3:04 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green and Steve Kerr are fueled by competitiveness, willing to whatever it takes to win.
That was their reaction to a key fourth-quarter decision in Game 4, and they aced their biggest test of the night nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 2:24 AM
Draymond Green and Steve Kerr are fueled by competitiveness, willing to whatever it takes to win.
That was their reaction to a key fourth-quarter decision in Game 4, and they aced their biggest test of the night nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 2:24 AM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Andrew Wiggins had as many rebounds as the entire Celtics team in the 4th quarter.
Wiggins also finished with more contested 2s on D than any Warriors player.
He’s come so far from the empty calories scorer in Minnesota. – 1:12 AM
Andrew Wiggins had as many rebounds as the entire Celtics team in the 4th quarter.
Wiggins also finished with more contested 2s on D than any Warriors player.
He’s come so far from the empty calories scorer in Minnesota. – 1:12 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LeBron James can be a free agent in 2023
Andrew Wiggins can be a free agent in 2023
Stephen Curry under contract in Golden State through 2026
Y’all have a good night ✌️🏾🤣😐 – 12:31 AM
LeBron James can be a free agent in 2023
Andrew Wiggins can be a free agent in 2023
Stephen Curry under contract in Golden State through 2026
Y’all have a good night ✌️🏾🤣😐 – 12:31 AM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Andrew Wiggins on his rebounding lust – averages far exceeding those of his career – this postseason:
‘I want to win.’ – 12:25 AM
Andrew Wiggins on his rebounding lust – averages far exceeding those of his career – this postseason:
‘I want to win.’ – 12:25 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
What has unlocked Andrew Wiggins’ rebounding?
Wiggins: “I want to win.”
He grabbed a game-high 16 rebounds to go with 17 points and was a +20 – 12:25 AM
What has unlocked Andrew Wiggins’ rebounding?
Wiggins: “I want to win.”
He grabbed a game-high 16 rebounds to go with 17 points and was a +20 – 12:25 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andrew Wiggins: “The moment he steps on the court, I think Steph’s going to be Steph.” – 12:23 AM
Andrew Wiggins: “The moment he steps on the court, I think Steph’s going to be Steph.” – 12:23 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Never forget, in the biggest game of the season, Andrew Wiggins showed up. – 12:21 AM
Never forget, in the biggest game of the season, Andrew Wiggins showed up. – 12:21 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Andrew Wiggins in his first NBA Finals series:
In Warriors wins: +39 (+19 G2, +20 G4)
In Warriors losses: -27 (-11 G1, -16 G3)
He counted 17 points, 16 rebounds and 7/17 FG in Game 4. Really valuable! #NBAFinals #GoldBlooded – 12:19 AM
Andrew Wiggins in his first NBA Finals series:
In Warriors wins: +39 (+19 G2, +20 G4)
In Warriors losses: -27 (-11 G1, -16 G3)
He counted 17 points, 16 rebounds and 7/17 FG in Game 4. Really valuable! #NBAFinals #GoldBlooded – 12:19 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Best players of the night, per @Alberto de Roa‘s Global Rating
Robert Williams: 14.58
Andrew Wiggins: 15.82
STEPHEN CURRY: 35.49 – 12:04 AM
Best players of the night, per @Alberto de Roa‘s Global Rating
Robert Williams: 14.58
Andrew Wiggins: 15.82
STEPHEN CURRY: 35.49 – 12:04 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Talking about Draymond not having best game but then coming up with two big plays on one late possession, Klay Thompson says Steve Kerr tells the team all the time that it doesn’t matter who plays, as long as the team wins. No one will remember who didn’t play when winning it all – 11:58 PM
Talking about Draymond not having best game but then coming up with two big plays on one late possession, Klay Thompson says Steve Kerr tells the team all the time that it doesn’t matter who plays, as long as the team wins. No one will remember who didn’t play when winning it all – 11:58 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Steve Kerr says he never wants a player happy about being taken out like when he took Green out in fourth with under eight minutes left. He said this is a tough series for Draymond to score but that Green has been doing other impactful and important things for the Warriors. – 11:52 PM
Steve Kerr says he never wants a player happy about being taken out like when he took Green out in fourth with under eight minutes left. He said this is a tough series for Draymond to score but that Green has been doing other impactful and important things for the Warriors. – 11:52 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr on Draymond Green: “He’s the ultimate competitor.” – 11:51 PM
Steve Kerr on Draymond Green: “He’s the ultimate competitor.” – 11:51 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr on Kevon Looney: “I didn’t play him enough in Game 3. That was my mistake.”
Andrew Wiggins finished with a team-high 16 rebounds tonight, but it was Looney (11 rebounds) who sparked an incredible turnaround tonight on the glass for the Warriors. – 11:51 PM
Steve Kerr on Kevon Looney: “I didn’t play him enough in Game 3. That was my mistake.”
Andrew Wiggins finished with a team-high 16 rebounds tonight, but it was Looney (11 rebounds) who sparked an incredible turnaround tonight on the glass for the Warriors. – 11:51 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr on Kevon Looney: “I didn’t play him enough in Game 3. That was my mistake.” Looney played 17 minutes in G3, played 28 minutes in G4. – 11:49 PM
Steve Kerr on Kevon Looney: “I didn’t play him enough in Game 3. That was my mistake.” Looney played 17 minutes in G3, played 28 minutes in G4. – 11:49 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steve Kerr on Kevon Looney, who was a plus-21 in 28 minutes: “He’s irreplaceable for us. He’s played in every game, and he’s a guy we count on. I didn’t play him enough in Game 3. That was my mistake.” – 11:49 PM
Steve Kerr on Kevon Looney, who was a plus-21 in 28 minutes: “He’s irreplaceable for us. He’s played in every game, and he’s a guy we count on. I didn’t play him enough in Game 3. That was my mistake.” – 11:49 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steve Kerr on Kevon Looney: “He’s just irreplaceable for us.” – 11:48 PM
Steve Kerr on Kevon Looney: “He’s just irreplaceable for us.” – 11:48 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“Yeah, he was not happy,” Steve Kerr says of Steph Curry starting the fourth quarter on the bench – 11:47 PM
“Yeah, he was not happy,” Steve Kerr says of Steph Curry starting the fourth quarter on the bench – 11:47 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Lol, @Monte Poole asked Steve Kerr about Steph Curry’s foot injury following his 43-point, 10-rebound performance.
“I think he was really laboring out there,” Kerr joked. “He really struggled.” – 11:45 PM
Lol, @Monte Poole asked Steve Kerr about Steph Curry’s foot injury following his 43-point, 10-rebound performance.
“I think he was really laboring out there,” Kerr joked. “He really struggled.” – 11:45 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Steve Kerr on Steph: “Just stunning. Boston has the best defense in the league…for Steph to take that pressure and still be able to defend. I think this is the strongest physically he’s ever been.” – 11:44 PM
Steve Kerr on Steph: “Just stunning. Boston has the best defense in the league…for Steph to take that pressure and still be able to defend. I think this is the strongest physically he’s ever been.” – 11:44 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr on Steph Curry’s all-time performance: “Just stunning.” – 11:43 PM
Steve Kerr on Steph Curry’s all-time performance: “Just stunning.” – 11:43 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Lost in the Steph-sanity… the 16 rebounds and all-around play from Andrew Wiggins was HUGE – 11:43 PM
Lost in the Steph-sanity… the 16 rebounds and all-around play from Andrew Wiggins was HUGE – 11:43 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Never would have predicted Andrew Wiggins being the Warriors second-best player in the postseason but here we are. – 11:39 PM
Never would have predicted Andrew Wiggins being the Warriors second-best player in the postseason but here we are. – 11:39 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Wiggins went from being made a joke for his lack of rebounds and overall effort to selling out on defense every moment he was in the game and grabbing a career-best 16 rebounds on the road in a must-win Game 4 Finals game. Cannot give him enough credit for the job he’s done. – 11:38 PM
Wiggins went from being made a joke for his lack of rebounds and overall effort to selling out on defense every moment he was in the game and grabbing a career-best 16 rebounds on the road in a must-win Game 4 Finals game. Cannot give him enough credit for the job he’s done. – 11:38 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Also, props to Andrew Wiggins. Played like a beast on the glass. – 11:36 PM
Also, props to Andrew Wiggins. Played like a beast on the glass. – 11:36 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
A 21-6 close for Golden State.
Boston went 2-12, (0-4 on 2’s) in the final 7:30.
Steph adds to a hall of fame scrapbook already overflowing…but Wiggins (17-16 rebounds +20) was brilliant.
The NBA Finals are 2-2…the C’s and Warriors separated by a single point (422-421) – 11:34 PM
A 21-6 close for Golden State.
Boston went 2-12, (0-4 on 2’s) in the final 7:30.
Steph adds to a hall of fame scrapbook already overflowing…but Wiggins (17-16 rebounds +20) was brilliant.
The NBA Finals are 2-2…the C’s and Warriors separated by a single point (422-421) – 11:34 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
16 offensive rebounds to a team that played one big lineups almost the whole game.
Wiggins was also huge on the defensive glass for the Warriors. – 11:34 PM
16 offensive rebounds to a team that played one big lineups almost the whole game.
Wiggins was also huge on the defensive glass for the Warriors. – 11:34 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Warriors win 107-97. NBA Finals tied 2-2
Tatum – 23/11/6
Brown – 21 points
Smart – 18/4/5/4
White – 16 points
Celtics – 40% FGs
Celtics – 15-38 3Ps
Celtics – 16 TOs
Curry – 43/10/4
Thompson – 18 points
Wiggins – 17 pts, 16 rebs
GSW – 44% FGs
GSW – 15-43 3Ps
GSW – 16 TOs – 11:33 PM
Warriors win 107-97. NBA Finals tied 2-2
Tatum – 23/11/6
Brown – 21 points
Smart – 18/4/5/4
White – 16 points
Celtics – 40% FGs
Celtics – 15-38 3Ps
Celtics – 16 TOs
Curry – 43/10/4
Thompson – 18 points
Wiggins – 17 pts, 16 rebs
GSW – 44% FGs
GSW – 15-43 3Ps
GSW – 16 TOs – 11:33 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Final: Warriors 107, Celtics 97
– A Stephen Curry production: 43 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and the muscle required to carry his teammates.
-Klay 18, Wiggins 17, Poole 14
-Series tied 2-2 and Warriors regain homecourt advantage – 11:32 PM
Final: Warriors 107, Celtics 97
– A Stephen Curry production: 43 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and the muscle required to carry his teammates.
-Klay 18, Wiggins 17, Poole 14
-Series tied 2-2 and Warriors regain homecourt advantage – 11:32 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins turned in phenomenal performances. Klay Thompson made several big shots. And the warriors were terrific defensively throughout. Just a great win for Golden State – 11:32 PM
Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins turned in phenomenal performances. Klay Thompson made several big shots. And the warriors were terrific defensively throughout. Just a great win for Golden State – 11:32 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Andrew Wiggins was awesome tonight. Excellent defense all night on Jayson Tatum, a career-high 16 rebounds, and 17 points. Wiggins did everything the Warriors needed. – 11:32 PM
Andrew Wiggins was awesome tonight. Excellent defense all night on Jayson Tatum, a career-high 16 rebounds, and 17 points. Wiggins did everything the Warriors needed. – 11:32 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Andrew Wiggins in Game 4:
17 PTS
16 REB (!)
2 AST
+20 (!!)
The last player with a 15p/15r Finals game is Giannis. pic.twitter.com/8D1anw3Bqa – 11:31 PM
Andrew Wiggins in Game 4:
17 PTS
16 REB (!)
2 AST
+20 (!!)
The last player with a 15p/15r Finals game is Giannis. pic.twitter.com/8D1anw3Bqa – 11:31 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Cannot say enough about Wiggins tonight on both ends. He sold out and gave his team everything he had. Phenomenal performance on the road to steal back homecourt advantage in the Finals. – 11:31 PM
Cannot say enough about Wiggins tonight on both ends. He sold out and gave his team everything he had. Phenomenal performance on the road to steal back homecourt advantage in the Finals. – 11:31 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Give Wiggins some credit too – he’s revamped his game and has clearly been GSW’s 2nd best player this playoff run. – 11:30 PM
Give Wiggins some credit too – he’s revamped his game and has clearly been GSW’s 2nd best player this playoff run. – 11:30 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics lose 107-97 after leading 91-86 with 7:32 left. GSW played elite defense and BOS had no response. Tatum 23, Brown 21, Smart 18, White 16; Curry 43, Thompson 18, Wiggins 17 and 16 rebs, Poole 14. – 11:30 PM
#Celtics lose 107-97 after leading 91-86 with 7:32 left. GSW played elite defense and BOS had no response. Tatum 23, Brown 21, Smart 18, White 16; Curry 43, Thompson 18, Wiggins 17 and 16 rebs, Poole 14. – 11:30 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Give Steve Kerr credit for putting Draymond Green back in the game.
Green made 2 winning basketball plays with the offensive rebound and assist to Looney. – 11:28 PM
Give Steve Kerr credit for putting Draymond Green back in the game.
Green made 2 winning basketball plays with the offensive rebound and assist to Looney. – 11:28 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Kevon Looney (plus-19 in 28 minutes) and Andrew Wiggins (plus-15 in 42 minutes) have been absolutely huge for the Warriors tonight. Stephen Curry will (deservedly) get a lot of love, but Looney and Wiggins shouldn’t be overlooked. – 11:26 PM
Kevon Looney (plus-19 in 28 minutes) and Andrew Wiggins (plus-15 in 42 minutes) have been absolutely huge for the Warriors tonight. Stephen Curry will (deservedly) get a lot of love, but Looney and Wiggins shouldn’t be overlooked. – 11:26 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Warriors second-best player in this game and this series: Andrew Wiggins. Heck of a game for him – 11:25 PM
Warriors second-best player in this game and this series: Andrew Wiggins. Heck of a game for him – 11:25 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
Andrew Wiggins did his thing. Warriors needed every bit of his contributions – 11:25 PM
Andrew Wiggins did his thing. Warriors needed every bit of his contributions – 11:25 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry up to 38 points, 10 rebounds. Andrew Wiggins at 17 points, 15 rebounds. If the Warriors pull this out, they are the top two reasons. – 11:19 PM
Steph Curry up to 38 points, 10 rebounds. Andrew Wiggins at 17 points, 15 rebounds. If the Warriors pull this out, they are the top two reasons. – 11:19 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Steve Kerr is offense-defense subbing Draymond in crunch time. Amazing. – 11:16 PM
Steve Kerr is offense-defense subbing Draymond in crunch time. Amazing. – 11:16 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Steve Kerr going offense-defense with Draymond Green and Jordan Poole here. – 11:16 PM
Steve Kerr going offense-defense with Draymond Green and Jordan Poole here. – 11:16 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steve Kerr calls a timeout and pulls Draymond. Can’t make this stuff up. – 11:15 PM
Steve Kerr calls a timeout and pulls Draymond. Can’t make this stuff up. – 11:15 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Steve Kerr going offense/defense with Jordan Poole back in for Draymond after the timeout. – 11:15 PM
Steve Kerr going offense/defense with Jordan Poole back in for Draymond after the timeout. – 11:15 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors get the defensive stop with Draymond Green, call timeout and put Jordan Poole back in the game. Offense, defense substitution from Steve Kerr. – 11:15 PM
Warriors get the defensive stop with Draymond Green, call timeout and put Jordan Poole back in the game. Offense, defense substitution from Steve Kerr. – 11:15 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Rob Williams is standing behind the huddle, so looks like Al Horford will close this game out after Williams looked to pull up lame a few minutes ago. Warriors bringing Draymond back in for Poole after Wiggins thrived at the four the last few minutes. – 11:13 PM
Rob Williams is standing behind the huddle, so looks like Al Horford will close this game out after Williams looked to pull up lame a few minutes ago. Warriors bringing Draymond back in for Poole after Wiggins thrived at the four the last few minutes. – 11:13 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Good for Wiggins, man. So much has been made about him settling into a complementary role on this Warriors team, but he’s been way more than that this postseason. He’s been their 2nd-best/most consistent player in these Finals, and they’d be in big trouble without him. – 11:12 PM
Good for Wiggins, man. So much has been made about him settling into a complementary role on this Warriors team, but he’s been way more than that this postseason. He’s been their 2nd-best/most consistent player in these Finals, and they’d be in big trouble without him. – 11:12 PM
Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak
We’re not talking enough about how hungry Wiggins looks out there. – 11:12 PM
We’re not talking enough about how hungry Wiggins looks out there. – 11:12 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Major credit to Steve Kerr for leaving Draymond on the bench… Most important mins of the season and he’s not going by reputation – he going with the guys who have played well tonight and in this series.
Lots of coaches don’t have the stones to make that call – 11:11 PM
Major credit to Steve Kerr for leaving Draymond on the bench… Most important mins of the season and he’s not going by reputation – he going with the guys who have played well tonight and in this series.
Lots of coaches don’t have the stones to make that call – 11:11 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
This might be the best game Andrew Wiggins has ever played. I don’t care about the stats. He’s making every big play. – 11:10 PM
This might be the best game Andrew Wiggins has ever played. I don’t care about the stats. He’s making every big play. – 11:10 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Wiggins has stood up big-time tonight. Has done everything they’ve asked in terms of the little things.
(Obviously just some incredible Steph shit tonight too) – 11:10 PM
Wiggins has stood up big-time tonight. Has done everything they’ve asked in terms of the little things.
(Obviously just some incredible Steph shit tonight too) – 11:10 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Wiggins at power forward has been big these last few minutes for Warriors – 11:08 PM
Wiggins at power forward has been big these last few minutes for Warriors – 11:08 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
dubs fans when steve kerr keeps steph on the bench too long to start the fourth pic.twitter.com/lEpGDxlqUK – 11:00 PM
dubs fans when steve kerr keeps steph on the bench too long to start the fourth pic.twitter.com/lEpGDxlqUK – 11:00 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Warriors lead 79-78 after three
Tatum – 18/9/3
Brown – 15 points
Smart – 14/4/5
White – 13 points
Celtics – 41.5% FGs
Celtics – 11-26 3Ps
Celtics – 12 TOs
Curry – 33/6/3
Wiggins – 13 points
Thompson – 10 points
Poole – 10 points
GSW – 42.3% FGs
GSW – 12-36 3Ps
GSW – 11 TOs – 10:53 PM
Warriors lead 79-78 after three
Tatum – 18/9/3
Brown – 15 points
Smart – 14/4/5
White – 13 points
Celtics – 41.5% FGs
Celtics – 11-26 3Ps
Celtics – 12 TOs
Curry – 33/6/3
Wiggins – 13 points
Thompson – 10 points
Poole – 10 points
GSW – 42.3% FGs
GSW – 12-36 3Ps
GSW – 11 TOs – 10:53 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Keep Steph in, if you are Steve Kerr. Try to get a cushion in the first three min. If you do, sit him for two. If not, he’s gotta go the distance – 10:53 PM
Keep Steph in, if you are Steve Kerr. Try to get a cushion in the first three min. If you do, sit him for two. If not, he’s gotta go the distance – 10:53 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics trail #Warriors 79-78 after 3Q. Closest game of the series. Tatum 20, Brown 15, Smart 14, White 13; Curry 33, Wiggins 13, Thompson 10, Poole 10. – 10:51 PM
#Celtics trail #Warriors 79-78 after 3Q. Closest game of the series. Tatum 20, Brown 15, Smart 14, White 13; Curry 33, Wiggins 13, Thompson 10, Poole 10. – 10:51 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins again the Celtics tonight pic.twitter.com/KYR6qEgtuz – 10:47 PM
Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins again the Celtics tonight pic.twitter.com/KYR6qEgtuz – 10:47 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Steve Kerr should allow Dray to start his podcast early. – 10:43 PM
Steve Kerr should allow Dray to start his podcast early. – 10:43 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
If Wiggins doesn’t attack Grant Williams downhill every possession.
Williams feet in mud. – 10:41 PM
If Wiggins doesn’t attack Grant Williams downhill every possession.
Williams feet in mud. – 10:41 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Steph Curry (19), Andrew Wiggins (11) and Jordan (10) Poole with 40 of Golden State’s 49 points.
Celtics with a tad more scoring help but Jayson Tatum (16), Jaylen Brown (12) and Derrick White (10) with 38 of team’s 54 points. – 10:23 PM
Steph Curry (19), Andrew Wiggins (11) and Jordan (10) Poole with 40 of Golden State’s 49 points.
Celtics with a tad more scoring help but Jayson Tatum (16), Jaylen Brown (12) and Derrick White (10) with 38 of team’s 54 points. – 10:23 PM
Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs
If the Warriors somehow win this title, which might require a miracle, whatever embers of the always stupid “Steph has so much help” narrative that remain will be doused with a waterfall. His two best teammates right now are Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney and it’s not close – 10:19 PM
If the Warriors somehow win this title, which might require a miracle, whatever embers of the always stupid “Steph has so much help” narrative that remain will be doused with a waterfall. His two best teammates right now are Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney and it’s not close – 10:19 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
He’ll never do it but Steve Kerr should bench Draymond.
I know he’s vital to the DHO actions and everything GS does off ball but he’s killing the Warriors and is a massive two way liability right now. – 10:18 PM
He’ll never do it but Steve Kerr should bench Draymond.
I know he’s vital to the DHO actions and everything GS does off ball but he’s killing the Warriors and is a massive two way liability right now. – 10:18 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
It feels like the Warriors need a lot more out of Draymond Green and Klay Thompson to win this game. Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Stephen Curry and Kevon Looney have been nice, but that probably won’t be enough to beat these Celtics at TD Garden. – 10:13 PM
It feels like the Warriors need a lot more out of Draymond Green and Klay Thompson to win this game. Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Stephen Curry and Kevon Looney have been nice, but that probably won’t be enough to beat these Celtics at TD Garden. – 10:13 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Should Steve Kerr start Kevon Looney over Draymond Green in the second half? Just seeing what people think… – 10:13 PM
Should Steve Kerr start Kevon Looney over Draymond Green in the second half? Just seeing what people think… – 10:13 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
At the half: Warriors trail 54-49
-Curry 19, Wiggins 11, JP 10
-Holding their own on the glass (25-25)
-BOS 8/14 beyond arc, 10/25 inside it
-Draymond quiet again (stats and impact) – 10:12 PM
At the half: Warriors trail 54-49
-Curry 19, Wiggins 11, JP 10
-Holding their own on the glass (25-25)
-BOS 8/14 beyond arc, 10/25 inside it
-Draymond quiet again (stats and impact) – 10:12 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Still odd to believe that a team has better shooters than the Warriors. This series, it’s Curry and then the next four or five or six are Celtics players. Been tough to watch non-Curry-Wiggins shots. – 10:11 PM
Still odd to believe that a team has better shooters than the Warriors. This series, it’s Curry and then the next four or five or six are Celtics players. Been tough to watch non-Curry-Wiggins shots. – 10:11 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 54-49 at the half
Tatum – 16/7/3/1/2
Brown – 12 points
White – 10 points
Rob – 5/10/2/0/2
Celtics – 46.2% FGs
Celtics – 8-14 3Ps
Celtics – 10 TOs
Curry – 19 points
Wiggins – 11 points
Poole – 10 points
Warriors – 39.6% FGs
Warriors – 7-24 3Ps
Warriors – 8 TOs – 10:10 PM
Celtics lead 54-49 at the half
Tatum – 16/7/3/1/2
Brown – 12 points
White – 10 points
Rob – 5/10/2/0/2
Celtics – 46.2% FGs
Celtics – 8-14 3Ps
Celtics – 10 TOs
Curry – 19 points
Wiggins – 11 points
Poole – 10 points
Warriors – 39.6% FGs
Warriors – 7-24 3Ps
Warriors – 8 TOs – 10:10 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
al horford just gave andrew wiggins a LOOK after that chasedown foul – 10:01 PM
al horford just gave andrew wiggins a LOOK after that chasedown foul – 10:01 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
Steph Curry roared, Steve Kerr got a tech. Warriors were ferocious.
And game is tied at 39. Celtics absorbed that. – 9:57 PM
Steph Curry roared, Steve Kerr got a tech. Warriors were ferocious.
And game is tied at 39. Celtics absorbed that. – 9:57 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Rare courtside in-game conversation between Steve Kerr, Joe Lacob and Bob Myers toward the end of that last timeout. Lacob and Myers usually aren’t seated as close to Warriors bench. – 9:57 PM
Rare courtside in-game conversation between Steve Kerr, Joe Lacob and Bob Myers toward the end of that last timeout. Lacob and Myers usually aren’t seated as close to Warriors bench. – 9:57 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Steve Kerr is having an out-of-body experience right now and not in a good way – 9:53 PM
Steve Kerr is having an out-of-body experience right now and not in a good way – 9:53 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
I love seeing fiery, cursing Steve Kerr. Obviously he’s one of the most competitive players and coaches ever to do it. But it’s just funny because in-person he couldn’t be nicer, more humble and more understated. – 9:52 PM
I love seeing fiery, cursing Steve Kerr. Obviously he’s one of the most competitive players and coaches ever to do it. But it’s just funny because in-person he couldn’t be nicer, more humble and more understated. – 9:52 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr techical foul. He has been irrate with the refs
The Warriors have been called for three more fouls, and the Celtics have attempted 10 more free throws – 9:51 PM
Steve Kerr techical foul. He has been irrate with the refs
The Warriors have been called for three more fouls, and the Celtics have attempted 10 more free throws – 9:51 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Didn’t that look like Pritchard took two side steps? A livid Steve Kerr gets handed a tech for arguing. Kerr has been working the refs from the sideline. – 9:50 PM
Didn’t that look like Pritchard took two side steps? A livid Steve Kerr gets handed a tech for arguing. Kerr has been working the refs from the sideline. – 9:50 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Steve Kerr screaming at the ref for not calling a travel on Payton Pritchard and he gets hit with the T. Naturally, the Celtics miss the free throw. – 9:49 PM
Steve Kerr screaming at the ref for not calling a travel on Payton Pritchard and he gets hit with the T. Naturally, the Celtics miss the free throw. – 9:49 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The Warriors are really playing extended minutes in the NBA Finals with Wiggins, Draymond, Poole, Klay and Bjelica.
Steph Curry is amazing man. – 9:42 PM
The Warriors are really playing extended minutes in the NBA Finals with Wiggins, Draymond, Poole, Klay and Bjelica.
Steph Curry is amazing man. – 9:42 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
After 1: Celtics 28, Warriors 27
-Curry 12. Shootout possibility with Tatum (also 12)
-Wiggins 8, 2/3 from deep. Been slumping there
-Looney 5 rebounds, 7 minutes. GSW outscored BOS 21-16 after he entered
-Draymond 2 fouls, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 0 points – 9:37 PM
After 1: Celtics 28, Warriors 27
-Curry 12. Shootout possibility with Tatum (also 12)
-Wiggins 8, 2/3 from deep. Been slumping there
-Looney 5 rebounds, 7 minutes. GSW outscored BOS 21-16 after he entered
-Draymond 2 fouls, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 0 points – 9:37 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 28-27 after one
Tatum – 12/3/2
Rob – 5 points, 5 rebounds
White – 4 points
Celtics – 47.4% FGs
Celtics – 4-8 3Ps
Celtics – 4 TOs
Curry – 12 points
Wiggins – 8 points
Thompson – 5 points
Warriors – 50% FGs
Warriors – 5-12 3Ps
Warriors – 5 TOs – 9:37 PM
Celtics lead 28-27 after one
Tatum – 12/3/2
Rob – 5 points, 5 rebounds
White – 4 points
Celtics – 47.4% FGs
Celtics – 4-8 3Ps
Celtics – 4 TOs
Curry – 12 points
Wiggins – 8 points
Thompson – 5 points
Warriors – 50% FGs
Warriors – 5-12 3Ps
Warriors – 5 TOs – 9:37 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Kudos to Steve Kerr for his willingness to try something different to shake up his team, and then for realizing early on that wasn’t such a good idea. Looney has given them the requisite rebounding and physicality. – 9:31 PM
Kudos to Steve Kerr for his willingness to try something different to shake up his team, and then for realizing early on that wasn’t such a good idea. Looney has given them the requisite rebounding and physicality. – 9:31 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Steph Curry + Andrew Wiggins have 18 points, as the whole Celtics so far #NBAFinals – 9:31 PM
Steph Curry + Andrew Wiggins have 18 points, as the whole Celtics so far #NBAFinals – 9:31 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
Steph is ferocious, talkin that talk, Steve Kerr is enraged – you can feel the Warriors fierceness and fight in the arena in this first quarter – 9:30 PM
Steph is ferocious, talkin that talk, Steve Kerr is enraged – you can feel the Warriors fierceness and fight in the arena in this first quarter – 9:30 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Curry 3. Spins to talk smack
He’s up to 10 points, Wiggins with 8
BOS timeout
Warriors 23, Celtics 18, 2:01 Q1 – 9:29 PM
Curry 3. Spins to talk smack
He’s up to 10 points, Wiggins with 8
BOS timeout
Warriors 23, Celtics 18, 2:01 Q1 – 9:29 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
What seems like a miserable Warriors start is a 23-18 Warriors lead. Five 3s in the first quarter for the Warriors, two from Andrew Wiggins, two from Steph Curry who has 10 points. – 9:29 PM
What seems like a miserable Warriors start is a 23-18 Warriors lead. Five 3s in the first quarter for the Warriors, two from Andrew Wiggins, two from Steph Curry who has 10 points. – 9:29 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Really nice shot by Wiggins. He’s been aggressive to open this one. – 9:28 PM
Really nice shot by Wiggins. He’s been aggressive to open this one. – 9:28 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr is amped to start this game. Not happy with the refs at all – 9:27 PM
Steve Kerr is amped to start this game. Not happy with the refs at all – 9:27 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
No idea where Tatum thought he was going on that one. Wiggins barely had to move. – 9:17 PM
No idea where Tatum thought he was going on that one. Wiggins barely had to move. – 9:17 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr is pissed about Jayson Tatum’s flying elbows there – 9:16 PM
Steve Kerr is pissed about Jayson Tatum’s flying elbows there – 9:16 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Kerr is motioning for the flagrant police to look at this Tatum offensive foul against Wiggins. – 9:16 PM
Kerr is motioning for the flagrant police to look at this Tatum offensive foul against Wiggins. – 9:16 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Warriors have opened with:
Curry – Smart
Klay – Horford
Wiggins – Tatum
Green – Brown
OPJ – Rob – 9:12 PM
Warriors have opened with:
Curry – Smart
Klay – Horford
Wiggins – Tatum
Green – Brown
OPJ – Rob – 9:12 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
47.7% of Stephen Curry’s regular-season field goals were assisted.
27.3% of Stephen Curry’s Finals field goals have been assisted.
I think Steve Kerr is hoping that playing Draymond with four shooters helps create more off-ball looks for Steph. – 9:00 PM
47.7% of Stephen Curry’s regular-season field goals were assisted.
27.3% of Stephen Curry’s Finals field goals have been assisted.
I think Steve Kerr is hoping that playing Draymond with four shooters helps create more off-ball looks for Steph. – 9:00 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m very curious to see the matchups with this GSW change. I’m guessing BOS goes with:
Rob – OPJ
Al – Green
JT – Wiggins
JB – Klay
Smart – Curry
On the other end, I’m thinking the Warriors flip Green & OPJ. Green sticks around the rim to help against drives w/ OPJ guarding Al. – 8:53 PM
I’m very curious to see the matchups with this GSW change. I’m guessing BOS goes with:
Rob – OPJ
Al – Green
JT – Wiggins
JB – Klay
Smart – Curry
On the other end, I’m thinking the Warriors flip Green & OPJ. Green sticks around the rim to help against drives w/ OPJ guarding Al. – 8:53 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
New starters for the Warriors in Game 4:
Stephen Curry
Klay Thompson
Otto Porter Jr.
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green – 8:51 PM
New starters for the Warriors in Game 4:
Stephen Curry
Klay Thompson
Otto Porter Jr.
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green – 8:51 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The Warriors’ starting 5 of Curry-Klay-Wiggins-Porter Jr.-Draymond is +34.8 per 100 possessions in the first 3 games of the Finals. – 8:51 PM
The Warriors’ starting 5 of Curry-Klay-Wiggins-Porter Jr.-Draymond is +34.8 per 100 possessions in the first 3 games of the Finals. – 8:51 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Golden State is shaking up their starting lineup – Otto Porter is replacing Kevon Looney.
He joins Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins. – 8:48 PM
Golden State is shaking up their starting lineup – Otto Porter is replacing Kevon Looney.
He joins Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins. – 8:48 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Revamped GSW starting 5 (Curry/Klay/Wiggins/Porter Jr./Green) did not play in regular-season (remember, the Big 3 barely played together at all), is +45 in 31 minutes in the playoffs. – 8:46 PM
Revamped GSW starting 5 (Curry/Klay/Wiggins/Porter Jr./Green) did not play in regular-season (remember, the Big 3 barely played together at all), is +45 in 31 minutes in the playoffs. – 8:46 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Warriors at Celtics – TD Garden – June 10, 2022 – NBA Finals – Game 4 Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Golden State – Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter Jr., Draymond Green
OUT: Boston: None Golden State: Wiseman pic.twitter.com/h2GlhmxwyX – 8:40 PM
Warriors at Celtics – TD Garden – June 10, 2022 – NBA Finals – Game 4 Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Golden State – Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter Jr., Draymond Green
OUT: Boston: None Golden State: Wiseman pic.twitter.com/h2GlhmxwyX – 8:40 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters for 2022 NBA Finals Game 4:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Warriors starters:
Draymond Green
Otto Porter Jr.
Andrew Wiggins
Klay Thompson
Stephen Curry – 8:35 PM
Celtics starters for 2022 NBA Finals Game 4:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Warriors starters:
Draymond Green
Otto Porter Jr.
Andrew Wiggins
Klay Thompson
Stephen Curry – 8:35 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Steve Kerr said Stephen Curry felt good at shootaround and is good to go tonight. – 7:30 PM
Steve Kerr said Stephen Curry felt good at shootaround and is good to go tonight. – 7:30 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Steve Kerr said Stephen Curry went through everything at shootaround today and said he “felt good” and that he’s fully cleared to play tonight. – 7:30 PM
Steve Kerr said Stephen Curry went through everything at shootaround today and said he “felt good” and that he’s fully cleared to play tonight. – 7:30 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr: “I think our defense is going to fuel our offense … we have to rebound better. To me, it all starts with our defense.” – 7:30 PM
Steve Kerr: “I think our defense is going to fuel our offense … we have to rebound better. To me, it all starts with our defense.” – 7:30 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Steve Kerr: “I think our defense is going to fuel our offense…We’ve gotta rebound better.” – 7:29 PM
Steve Kerr: “I think our defense is going to fuel our offense…We’ve gotta rebound better.” – 7:29 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“You just prepare. You don’t worry about all the angles and opinions,” Steve Kerr says of being down 2-1 in the NBA Finals – 7:29 PM
“You just prepare. You don’t worry about all the angles and opinions,” Steve Kerr says of being down 2-1 in the NBA Finals – 7:29 PM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
No Easy Answers for Steve Kerr and the Warriors shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 6:10 PM
No Easy Answers for Steve Kerr and the Warriors shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 6:10 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Ex-Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders pulled muscle yelling at Andrew Wiggins nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/10/rep… – 3:31 PM
Report: Ex-Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders pulled muscle yelling at Andrew Wiggins nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/10/rep… – 3:31 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr says Steph Curry is good to go, no restrictions or anything tonight for Game 4 of the NBA Finals – 12:41 PM
Steve Kerr says Steph Curry is good to go, no restrictions or anything tonight for Game 4 of the NBA Finals – 12:41 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr says there will be no restrictions on Stephen Curry tonight in Game 4.
“He’s feeling well, just went through shootaround. He said he’s ready to go.” – 12:41 PM
Steve Kerr says there will be no restrictions on Stephen Curry tonight in Game 4.
“He’s feeling well, just went through shootaround. He said he’s ready to go.” – 12:41 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Stephen Curry went through shootaround this morning and is feeling good, Steve Kerr says. Curry will play, and will not be under any kind of restrictions. – 12:40 PM
Stephen Curry went through shootaround this morning and is feeling good, Steve Kerr says. Curry will play, and will not be under any kind of restrictions. – 12:40 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I fully expect him to bounce back in Game 4.”
Steve Kerr predicts a much better performance from Draymond Green tonight.
@Brian Scalabrine | @Frank Isola | #DubNation pic.twitter.com/jbCIgzc5aD – 11:52 AM
“I fully expect him to bounce back in Game 4.”
Steve Kerr predicts a much better performance from Draymond Green tonight.
@Brian Scalabrine | @Frank Isola | #DubNation pic.twitter.com/jbCIgzc5aD – 11:52 AM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Game 4!
Talking Steph’s injury, possible rotation changes coming, Time Lord’s big game, Marcus Smart’s health and expanding role, Draymond’s lack of offensive output, Wiggins’ offensive opportunity, some bets to make, and much more in today’s 3 Ball.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/est… – 11:27 AM
Game 4!
Talking Steph’s injury, possible rotation changes coming, Time Lord’s big game, Marcus Smart’s health and expanding role, Draymond’s lack of offensive output, Wiggins’ offensive opportunity, some bets to make, and much more in today’s 3 Ball.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/est… – 11:27 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“It’s definitely special because of what happened the last couple of years”
The @Golden State Warriors are down 2-1 but Head Coach @Steve Kerr tells @Frank Isola & @Scalabrine he’s still proud of the team’s journey to the Finals. #DubNation #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/oUkb68rBPv – 9:00 PM
“It’s definitely special because of what happened the last couple of years”
The @Golden State Warriors are down 2-1 but Head Coach @Steve Kerr tells @Frank Isola & @Scalabrine he’s still proud of the team’s journey to the Finals. #DubNation #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/oUkb68rBPv – 9:00 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“He’s got the ultimate confidence”
@Golden State Warriors Head Coach @Steve Kerr tells @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine why he’s not surprised Klay Thompson broke out of his shooting slump in Game 3 #DubNation #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/U0yA9JpwVi – 5:10 PM
“He’s got the ultimate confidence”
@Golden State Warriors Head Coach @Steve Kerr tells @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine why he’s not surprised Klay Thompson broke out of his shooting slump in Game 3 #DubNation #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/U0yA9JpwVi – 5:10 PM
More on this storyline
Ohm Youngmisuk: Steph Curry says Draymond Green will adjust offensively to make sure the Warriors are at their best offensively when he is on the floor: “Usually the high IQ guys figure it out and he’s at the top of that list.” -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / June 12, 2022
Jay King: Draymond Green: “I studied Boris Diaw so much early in my career.” Green said it was “very special” how Diaw outthought his opponents. -via Twitter @ByJayKing / June 12, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.