Woj: Zion Williamson, Ja Morant expected to get quick max-deal agreements this offseason

“Expect Zion Williamson along with Ja Morant, who is the No. 2 pick in his draft those are going to be quick, max deal agreements out of the gate,” Woj said during ESPN’s broadcast of the NBA Finals (h/t Lee Tran of Fadeaway World).
Source: Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points
Source: Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Zion Williams reiterates about New Orleans “I do want to be here. That’s no secret” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/11/zio… – 6:42 PM
Zion Williams reiterates about New Orleans “I do want to be here. That’s no secret” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/11/zio… – 6:42 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
With New Orleans in the midst of an especially violent year, Lee Anderson, Zion Williamson’s stepfather, spoke out against violence in “our city.”
“Why am I going to say our city? Because we live here now.” nola.com/sports/pelican… – 4:48 PM
With New Orleans in the midst of an especially violent year, Lee Anderson, Zion Williamson’s stepfather, spoke out against violence in “our city.”
“Why am I going to say our city? Because we live here now.” nola.com/sports/pelican… – 4:48 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
recorded a mailbag over @HardwoodKnocks, which means you should listen
🔘 zion (3:30)
🔘 draymond (6:17)
🔘 jazz (11:00)
🔘 lavine (18:46)
🔘 kings/blazers (21:34)
🔘 knicks/pistons (39:31)
🎧 https://t.co/b10UMoOIC1
🍎 https://t.co/AuuOxLF1xT
✳️ https://t.co/gtTeL81aEN
more⬇️ pic.twitter.com/OCR9YRwlYT – 3:46 PM
recorded a mailbag over @HardwoodKnocks, which means you should listen
🔘 zion (3:30)
🔘 draymond (6:17)
🔘 jazz (11:00)
🔘 lavine (18:46)
🔘 kings/blazers (21:34)
🔘 knicks/pistons (39:31)
🎧 https://t.co/b10UMoOIC1
🍎 https://t.co/AuuOxLF1xT
✳️ https://t.co/gtTeL81aEN
more⬇️ pic.twitter.com/OCR9YRwlYT – 3:46 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Sochan and Sharpe coming in for pre-draft workouts
🏀 Any trades with the 8th pick?
🏀 Zion Williamson extension negotiations
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/UknvJq4cHv – 3:30 PM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Sochan and Sharpe coming in for pre-draft workouts
🏀 Any trades with the 8th pick?
🏀 Zion Williamson extension negotiations
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/UknvJq4cHv – 3:30 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Sochan and Sharpe coming in for pre-draft workouts
🏀 Any trades with the 8th pick?
🏀 Zion Williamson extension negotiations
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/p0z7DgU9nB – 12:59 PM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Sochan and Sharpe coming in for pre-draft workouts
🏀 Any trades with the 8th pick?
🏀 Zion Williamson extension negotiations
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/p0z7DgU9nB – 12:59 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo had the most double-doubles in the 2022 NBA Playoffs 🔥
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic 🔟
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo 9⃣
🇨🇲 Joel Embiid 8⃣
🇺🇸 Bam Adebayo 6⃣
🇺🇸 Ja Morant 6⃣ – 12:53 PM
Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo had the most double-doubles in the 2022 NBA Playoffs 🔥
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic 🔟
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo 9⃣
🇨🇲 Joel Embiid 8⃣
🇺🇸 Bam Adebayo 6⃣
🇺🇸 Ja Morant 6⃣ – 12:53 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Sochan and Sharpe coming in for pre-draft workouts
🏀 Any trades with the 8th pick?
🏀 Zion Williamson extension negotiations
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/0Rl9R1PPBe – 11:30 AM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Sochan and Sharpe coming in for pre-draft workouts
🏀 Any trades with the 8th pick?
🏀 Zion Williamson extension negotiations
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/0Rl9R1PPBe – 11:30 AM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
New Pelicans mailbag!
— How should the Pelicans structure Zion Williamson’s extension?
— How much ‘Point Zion’ will we see next season?
— A Convo I had with Willie Green last year that may indicate how Zion will be used
theathletic.com/3358941/2022/0… – 11:02 AM
New Pelicans mailbag!
— How should the Pelicans structure Zion Williamson’s extension?
— How much ‘Point Zion’ will we see next season?
— A Convo I had with Willie Green last year that may indicate how Zion will be used
theathletic.com/3358941/2022/0… – 11:02 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Sochan and Sharpe coming in for pre-draft workouts
🏀 Any trades with the 8th pick?
🏀 Zion Williamson extension negotiations
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/flghoyBKkJ – 9:35 AM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Sochan and Sharpe coming in for pre-draft workouts
🏀 Any trades with the 8th pick?
🏀 Zion Williamson extension negotiations
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/flghoyBKkJ – 9:35 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
LIVE recording Locked On Pelicans right now! Come hangout and talk Zion, NBA Draft, and more!
youtube.com/watch?v=FNBf1S… – 7:02 PM
LIVE recording Locked On Pelicans right now! Come hangout and talk Zion, NBA Draft, and more!
youtube.com/watch?v=FNBf1S… – 7:02 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Pelicans GM Griffin on Zion Williamson: “This is a max player. That’s easy.” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/09/pel… – 6:35 PM
Pelicans GM Griffin on Zion Williamson: “This is a max player. That’s easy.” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/09/pel… – 6:35 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans LIVE show tonight at 6 pm central!
Zion Williamson updates and I’ll answer your questions on the NBA Draft and Free Agency. Be sure to join in!
https://t.co/QUvo6YZ497 pic.twitter.com/SayqwAu9Sv – 1:17 PM
Locked On Pelicans LIVE show tonight at 6 pm central!
Zion Williamson updates and I’ll answer your questions on the NBA Draft and Free Agency. Be sure to join in!
https://t.co/QUvo6YZ497 pic.twitter.com/SayqwAu9Sv – 1:17 PM
More on this storyline
“I think that what happens is you want to trade draft capital if you get the right deals and if you feel like you’re close enough to winning,” Danny Ainge, who was Boston’s president of basketball operations from 2003-21, told Sports Illustrated recently. “None of us know what would have happened in different circumstances.” -via New York Times / June 12, 2022
James Boyd: #Pacers now hosting projected lottery pick and #Duke standout A.J. Griffin tomorrow for an individual #NBADraft workout. #Badgers star Johnny Davis will now do his individual workout on Tuesday due to a scheduling issue. 📸 me pic.twitter.com/1xqq7timFr -via Twitter @RomeovilleKid / June 12, 2022
OKC’s interest in Sharpe is mutual. According to Jonathan Givony of ESPN, the Thunder “have studied him more closely than any team in the NBA” and his camp has them at the top of the wishlist for Sharpe’s potential destinations. Sharpe’s camp also doesn’t sound overly concerned with where he’s picked, preferring to take a long-term view in steering him to an advantageous development situation in which he can maximize his significant potential and become an All-Star, with the Thunder being at the top of their list. -via Clutch Points / June 12, 2022
Main Rumors, Draft, Free Agency, Top, Ja Morant, Zion Williamson, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.