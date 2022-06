Woj: Zion Williamson, Ja Morant expected to get quick max-deal agreements this offseason

OKC’s interest in Sharpe is mutual. According to Jonathan Givony of ESPN, the Thunder “have studied him more closely than any team in the NBA” and his camp has them at the top of the wishlist for Sharpe’s potential destinations . Sharpe’s camp also doesn’t sound overly concerned with where he’s picked, preferring to take a long-term view in steering him to an advantageous development situation in which he can maximize his significant potential and become an All-Star, with the Thunder being at the top of their list. -via Clutch Points / June 12, 2022