Andrew Bogut on Mark Jackson coaching again: 'The well noted church within a locker room hurts his job prospects'

Basketball Pod Ep 68 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss Adam Silver’s response to reports of the league expanding.Listen to it here 👇#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Teams #Expansion pic.twitter.com/1fgq5blXvA

In Game 4 of the 2015 Finals, down 2-1, the Warriors sat Andrew Bogut and went to their “Death Lineup” with Draymond Green at center. That lineup with Iggy had a lot more experience than tonight’s with Porter Jr. – 9:00 PM

Mark Jackson is really predicting what Draymond is going to say on his next podcast about getting benched – 11:29 PM

mark jackson framing steve kerr’s decision to bench and sub in/out draymond through the lens of how draymond himself might react to it on his podcast is the most 2022 thing ever – 11:30 PM

Basketball Pod Ep 68 – Darvin Ham is the first head coach to have a sandwich meat named after him.Useful or Useless stat?Listen to it here 👇#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #Useful #Useless #Stats pic.twitter.com/qSDYH2uBIe

Andrew Bogut shared his ideas on how NBA could be improved thanks to international basketball rulesHe also took a slight dig at his former head coach Mark Jackson 👀

