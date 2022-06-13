Andrew Bogut on Mark Jackson coaching again: 'The well noted church within a locker room hurts his job prospects'

Andrew Bogut on Mark Jackson coaching again: 'The well noted church within a locker room hurts his job prospects'

dont_shoot_jr: Why do you think Mark Jackson hasn’t gotten a coaching job? Andrew Bogut: I think everyone deserves a second chance and he will eventually get another chance. But the well noted church within a locker room I think hurts his job prospects...
Andrew Bogut on Mark Jackson deserving a second chance: “The well-noted church within a locker room I think hurts his job prospects” #NBA
Andrew Bogut shared his ideas on how NBA could be improved thanks to international basketball rules
He also took a slight dig at his former head coach Mark Jackson 👀
Basketball Pod Ep 68 – Darvin Ham is the first head coach to have a sandwich meat named after him.
Useful or Useless stat?
mark jackson framing steve kerr’s decision to bench and sub in/out draymond through the lens of how draymond himself might react to it on his podcast is the most 2022 thing ever – 11:30 PM
Mark Jackson is really predicting what Draymond is going to say on his next podcast about getting benched – 11:29 PM
In Game 4 of the 2015 Finals, down 2-1, the Warriors sat Andrew Bogut and went to their “Death Lineup” with Draymond Green at center. That lineup with Iggy had a lot more experience than tonight’s with Porter Jr. – 9:00 PM
Basketball Pod Ep 68 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss Adam Silver’s response to reports of the league expanding.
LeBron James is gonna be happy to hear this … Kenny “The Jet” Smith says he loves the idea of Mark Jackson becoming the Los Angeles Lakers’ next head … telling TMZ Sports he can lead the team to a championship. The Lake Show just fired Frank Vogel after a horrendous 2021 season … and there are reports the 4-time NBA champ favors the former Golden State Warriors head coach to take the reins. -via TMZ.com / April 16, 2022
We spoke with The Jet about the vacancy … and he thinks landing Jackson would add trophies to the Lakers’ already-stuffed case. “Mark Jackson, he knows how to handle that kind of environment,” Smith said at LAX this week … pointing out the success he had with the Dubs before he was fired in 2014. -via TMZ.com / April 16, 2022

