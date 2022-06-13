Andrew Bogut on Stephen Curry: 'He is one of the few superstars I have been around that does not act like a superstar'

NBAcoach1: Can you describe a story from playing with Steph Curry that accurately describes what kind of a person he is? Andrew Bogut: He is one of the few superstars I have been around that DOES NOT act like a superstar. He is one of the best human beings in the NBA.
Source: reddit
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Chauncey Billups PNR 2005 Finals
Stephen Curry PNR 2022 Finals pic.twitter.com/IP8OlfUAW0 – 10:32 AM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Top scorers in 2022 NBA Finals:
Stephen Curry 34.3
Jaylen Brown 22.3
Jayson Tatum 22.3
The last player to average 12 more points than anyone else in a NBA Finals was Kobe Bryant in 2009.
Bryant averaged 32.4 points and Pau Gasol was 2nd at 18.6. – 10:29 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
During Game 4 of the NBA Finals, Steph Curry tallied 43 points to lead the Warriors to a win over the Celtics. Here’s a look at all the top photos from Friday night. warriorswire.usatoday.com/gallery/warrio… – 10:00 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Andrew Bogut on Mark Jackson deserving a second chance: “The well-noted church within a locker room I think hurts his job prospects” #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 5:48 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Andrew Bogut shared his ideas on how NBA could be improved thanks to international basketball rules
He also took a slight dig at his former head coach Mark Jackson 👀
basketnews.com/news-173480-an… – 5:10 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
During Game 4 of the NBA Finals, Steph Curry tallied 43 points to lead the Warriors to a win over the Celtics. Here’s a look at all the top photos from Friday night. warriorswire.usatoday.com/gallery/warrio… – 1:51 AM
Sopan Deb @SopanDeb
This NBA Reddit post makes a compelling statistical argument that Boston’s defense on the Warriors and Curry is actually quite sound and shouldn’t change: reddit.com/r/nba/comments… – 10:16 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
so much is made about boston’s stagnant offense in crunch time, but on their biggest defensive possession of the series, tatum and white blitzed curry instead of switching the screen, giving draymond a 4-on-3. costly mistake. pic.twitter.com/dTRWWRLG1B – 5:24 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown: “Steph Curry is really good…in case you guys haven’t noticed.” – 4:34 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said that he “trusts what we’re doing on defense”. He emphasized that you can’t go after Stephen Curry the same way as other stars because the Warriors have a lot of other playmakers along with Curry.
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka says while Steph Curry has had success against the Celtics’ drop coverages, Boston’s offense is the issue: “If we were playing offense the right way, we would be up 3-1, at least, right now.” – 4:29 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said the Celtics have been leaving covering Stephen Curry in PnR “up to our guards”. He added that since the Warriors bigs haven’t really been quick rolling, that Boston wants to make Curry play more in a crowd on those actions. – 4:23 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
These are the five players who have taken the most *very tightly* contested shots this playoffs. Here are their FG%:
30.0% — Andrew Wiggins
32.1% — Jayson Tatum
38.7% — Jaylen Brown
39.4% — Giannis Antetokounmpo
These are the five players who have taken the most *very tightly* contested shots this playoffs. Here are their FG%:
30.0% — Andrew Wiggins
32.1% — Jayson Tatum
38.7% — Jaylen Brown
39.4% — Giannis Antetokounmpo
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Injury updates ahead of Game 5
-Steph Curry said his foot feels “great”
Injury updates ahead of Game 5
-Steph Curry said his foot feels “great”
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steph Curry on what it was like to rewatch his Game 4 masterpiece pic.twitter.com/bRl8u8B5Qn – 4:03 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Steph Curry says Draymond Green will adjust offensively to make sure the Warriors are at their best offensively when he is on the floor: “Usually the high IQ guys figure it out and he’s at the top of that list.” – 4:02 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After Steph Curry erupted for 43 points in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Celtics, LeBron James chimed in on Twitter. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/06/11/leb… – 4:00 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steph Curry on the Celtics’ physicality: “I’ll be ready for that.” pic.twitter.com/ftmn4XauhF – 3:57 PM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
Steph Curry has had three 30-point performances in the first four games of the NBA Finals. pic.twitter.com/yMaFoLJCyq – 1:58 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Most games (playoffs and regular season combined) with 5+ made three-pointers:
1. Steph Curry: 349
2. James Harden: 186
3. Damian Lillard: 152
4. Klay Thompson: 148
Most games (playoffs and regular season combined) with 5+ made three-pointers:
1. Steph Curry: 349
2. James Harden: 186
3. Damian Lillard: 152
4. Klay Thompson: 148
StatMuse @statmuse
Finals games with 5+ threes:
3 — Ray Allen in career
4 — Steph Curry just this year
Finals games with 5+ threes:
3 — Ray Allen in career
4 — Steph Curry just this year
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After Steph Curry dropped 43 points in the Warriors’ thrilling win over the Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, Twitter exploded with reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 1:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Steph Curry is averaging more points in the Finals than the next 2 Warriors players combined.
34.3 — Steph
Steph Curry is averaging more points in the Finals than the next 2 Warriors players combined.
34.3 — Steph
Candace Buckner @CandaceDBuckner
The better team should win in a seven-game series. But a certain someone is throwing that logic to the wind.
On Stephen Curry, the one-man wrecking crew of this NBA Finals: washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/06… – 9:21 AM
The better team should win in a seven-game series. But a certain someone is throwing that logic to the wind.
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Ep 68 – Darvin Ham is the first head coach to have a sandwich meat named after him.
Useful or Useless stat?
Listen to it here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyWBh0
Basketball Pod Ep 68 – Darvin Ham is the first head coach to have a sandwich meat named after him.
Useful or Useless stat?
Listen to it here 👇
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Ep 68 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss Adam Silver’s response to reports of the league expanding.
Listen to it here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyWBh0
Basketball Pod Ep 68 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss Adam Silver’s response to reports of the league expanding.
Listen to it here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyWBh0
More on this storyline
Looking back, Jeff Van Gundy admits he was thoroughly surprised when Andre Iguodala was announced as MVP of the 2015 NBA Finals. Surprised, he says, because he was certain LeBron James would win it. “Actually, I was shocked that it wasn’t unanimous for LeBron,” says Van Gundy, ESPN’s lead NBA analyst. “That’s just me. I didn’t think it was a hard decision.” -via Sports Illustrated / June 13, 2022
How seriously did you consider Curry for MVP? Why was he ultimately not your choice? Marc Stein: Very seriously. Those Warriors revolved around Steph and frankly they still do. But I ultimately went with Iguodala, because he changed the series when he became a starter. People forget he scored 25 points in the clinching Game 6 win. People also forget that the Warriors were a shaky mess at 2–1, down against a heavy underdog that won TWO games without Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving to take a series lead. Iguodala changed the series, and that’s why he got my vote. -via Sports Illustrated / June 13, 2022
Curry has never won Finals MVP. Does it matter? Is his legacy diminished by it? Sam Amick: I think it does matter. Nobody is trying to say that the lack of a Finals MVP drops Steph into “only” a top-50 player. We are arguing whether Steph Curry should be top 15, or does he somehow pierce the top 10? And when you get to that kind of rarefied air, then you’re going to pore through everything. I am a firm believer that the fact that he does not have any Finals MVPs, in a fascinating way, is an incredibly positive reflection of his legacy, in terms of his willingness to yield the spotlight, his willingness to welcome a superstar like Durant, to empower a role player like Iguodala. -via Sports Illustrated / June 13, 2022
