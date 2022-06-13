Bradley Beal wants to remain in Washington for the rest of his career?

I’ve heard a rumble or two in recent months from parties hopeful of luring Bradley Beal away from Washington that Beal is known for saying, in essence, that he wants to be the Dirk Nowitzki of the Wizards in terms of playing only for the franchise that drafted him No. 3 overall in 2012.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Likely lottery pick Dyson Daniels passed a test most players don’t at his Wizards pre-draft workout and afterwards discussed his potential fit alongside Bradley Beal and what makes him a good defender. trib.al/SI5jLxf – 9:59 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Free agent Bradley Beal wants to play “where I feel like I can win” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/12/fre… – 10:00 AM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Bradley Beal on his future #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 9:25 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Bradley Beal free agency: All-Star guard says his decision will come down to ability to win
cbssports.com/nba/news/bradl… – 3:11 PM
Bradley Beal free agency: All-Star guard says his decision will come down to ability to win
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman: Are Pat Riley’s Heat trade chips a house of cards? He began the week talking possible trades. But what exactly are the Heat’s assets? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus: Mike Miller, the undrafted, Kyle Guy, Bradley Beal, more. – 9:00 AM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
The friends of Jayson Tatum theme continues on the guest list – Nelly in Game 3, Bradley Beal for Game 4 – 8:32 PM
