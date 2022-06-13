Bradley Beal wants to remain in Washington for the rest of his career?

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Likely lottery pick Dyson Daniels passed a test most players don’t at his Wizards pre-draft workout and afterwards discussed his potential fit alongside Bradley Beal and what makes him a good defender. trib.al/SI5jLxf9:59 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Free agent Bradley Beal wants to play “where I feel like I can win” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/12/fre…10:00 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Bradley Beal free agency: All-Star guard says his decision will come down to ability to win
cbssports.com/nba/news/bradl…3:11 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman: Are Pat Riley’s Heat trade chips a house of cards? He began the week talking possible trades. But what exactly are the Heat’s assets? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus: Mike Miller, the undrafted, Kyle Guy, Bradley Beal, more. – 9:00 AM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
The friends of Jayson Tatum theme continues on the guest list – Nelly in Game 3, Bradley Beal for Game 4 – 8:32 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Bradley Beal is in the house for the game tonight – 7:47 PM

The Toronto Raptors are not looking to trade OG Anunoby, league sources told HoopsHype. For Toronto to consider trading Anunoby, it would have to be a substantial trade package for the soon-to-be 25-year-old forward along the lines of a noteworthy upgrade at center or a top-10 draft pick. -via HoopsHype / June 13, 2022

