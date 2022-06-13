Canada’s Leonard Miller makes shocking NBA Draft decision

It seems like Leonard Miller loves crunch time.

A day before the June 1 deadline, Miller made his decision to forgo colleges and focus on professional basketball opportunities. He had narrowed down his decision between the NBA Draft and the G-League Ignite.

A projected late first-round pick as of a few weeks ago, Miller had until June 13 to make a final decision to withdraw from this year’s NBA draft pool and keep his draft eligibility for next year.

Miller has made the decision to pull out of the draft and join the G-League Ignite squad for next season, HoopsHype has learned. He had a last-minute change of heart leading up to his decision the last couple of days.

The G-League Ignite rosters in the past have a history of numerous players who make it into the league. The Houston Rockets’ second overall pick of last year’s draft, Jalen Green, played for the Ignite squad during the 2020 season. Green’s teammate, Isaiah Todd, was drafted by the Washington Wizards in the second round last year.

Dyson Daniels, HoopsHype’s No 10 selection in this upcoming draft latest mock draft, played for the G-League Ignite last season. It looks like Miller will hope to duplicate Daniel’s success in next year’s draft.