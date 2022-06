Grizzlies, Taylor Jenkins agree to contract extension

Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins has agreed to a multi-year contract extension, sources tell ESPN. Jenkins was No. 2 in the league’s coach of the year voting and led Memphis to the second-best regular-season record in the NBA. – 1:47 PM

Taylor Jenkins gets an extension after the Grizzlies make the playoffs for the second straight year and tie the franchise record for single-season wins. dailymemphian.com/section/sports…

Adrian Wojnarowski: Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins has agreed to a multi-year contract extension, sources tell ESPN. Jenkins was No. 2 in the league’s coach of the year voting and led Memphis to the second-best regular-season record in the NBA.Source: Twitter @wojespn

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.