Grizzlies, Taylor Jenkins agree to contract extension

Adrian Wojnarowski: Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins has agreed to a multi-year contract extension, sources tell ESPN. Jenkins was No. 2 in the league’s coach of the year voting and led Memphis to the second-best regular-season record in the NBA.
Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins agrees to multi-year extension after leading team to 2nd best record in NBA.
Taylor Jenkins gets an extension after the Grizzlies make the playoffs for the second straight year and tie the franchise record for single-season wins. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 2:07 PM
Memphis Grizzlies announce they agreed to a multi-year contract extension with head coach Taylor Jenkins pic.twitter.com/0JkAi7F8hP – 1:50 PM
The @Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed Head Coach Taylor Jenkins to a multi-year
If Utah ends up interviewing more than 20 candidates for its coaching vacancy, no one in the coaching community will be surprised. Jazz CEO Danny Ainge loves intel and will surely amass plenty by the time Utah names its successor to Quin Snyder. Utah’s only known candidates with NBA head coaching experience on a list already in the teens are Terry Stotts and Frank Vogel. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 13, 2022
Zach Kleiman: Taylor has done an outstanding job leading our team and this extension is well-deserved. The year-over-year progress under Taylor speaks for itself, but his growth-oriented, selfless and competitive approach has been a driving force in the establishment of a sustainable culture. We have full confidence that Taylor will steer us to Memphis’ first championship. -via NBA.com / June 13, 2022
The Cleveland Cavaliers have promoted Greg Buckner to associate head coach, Cavaliers Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts. -via NBA.com / June 13, 2022
