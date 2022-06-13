JaMychal Green expected to exercise 2022-23 player option

Adrian Wojnarowski: JaMychal Green is expected to exercise his $8.2M contract for 2022-2023. Deal gives Nuggets flexibility to use a $6.4M tax mid-level exception or an $8.2M trade exception in offseason. Nuggets expect to be a tax-paying team. Thunder have $31M in cap space to absorb Green salary.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Nuggets reportedly trading 2027 first, JaMychal Green to Thunder for No.30,future second-round picks
sportando.basketball/en/nuggets-rep… – 1:48 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Nuggets trading JaMychal Green to Thunder in salary dump/pick exchange nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/13/rep… – 1:18 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Denver trades JaMychal Green to OKC for the no.30 pick in the quest for cap flexibility which can get some help for Nikola Jokic
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 12:50 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Updated salary cap table for the Nuggets.
Trading JaMychal Green for the 30th pick saves the Nuggets $6 million on their luxury tax bill. Gets them just under the projected hard cap, but they’ll go over it again.
Generates an $8.2 million TPE. That’s a big deal. pic.twitter.com/idTsrl7av1 – 12:49 PM
Updated salary cap table for the Nuggets.
Trading JaMychal Green for the 30th pick saves the Nuggets $6 million on their luxury tax bill. Gets them just under the projected hard cap, but they’ll go over it again.
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
The $8.2M JaMychal Green salary for 2021/22 does not impact the minimum salary floor for the Thunder.
The Thunder are projected to have $22.7M that will get distributed among their players. – 12:40 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Denver is trading F JaMychal Green and a protected 2027 first-round pick to Oklahoma City for the No. 30 pick in this month’s NBA Draft and two future second-round picks. Nuggets have No. 21 and 30 in this draft now and Thunder has Nos. 2, 12 and 34. – 12:31 PM
Bobby Marks: Green has a $8.2M player option for 2022/23 and the trade will get finalized once he opts-in to his contract. OKC will absorb the Green salary with the $32M in available cap space. That room goes away starting on 7/1. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / June 13, 2022
