JaMychal Green expected to exercise 2022-23 player option

JD Shaw: The Jazz are hosting another free-agent mini-camp today and tomorrow. Among the players attending: Bruno Caboclo, Denzel Valentine, Frank Bartley, Grant Riller, Jabari Parker, Langston Galloway, Reggie Perry and Sindarius Thornwell. -via Twitter @JShawNBA / June 13, 2022

ESPN Sources: Denver is trading F JaMychal Green and a protected 2027 first-round pick to Oklahoma City for the No. 30 pick in this month’s NBA Draft and two future second-round picks. Nuggets have No. 21 and 30 in this draft now and Thunder has Nos. 2, 12 and 34. – 12:31 PM

The $8.2M JaMychal Green salary for 2021/22 does not impact the minimum salary floor for the Thunder.The Thunder are projected to have $22.7M that will get distributed among their players. – 12:40 PM

Updated salary cap table for the Nuggets.Trading JaMychal Green for the 30th pick saves the Nuggets $6 million on their luxury tax bill. Gets them just under the projected hard cap, but they’ll go over it again.Generates an $8.2 million TPE. That’s a big deal. pic.twitter.com/idTsrl7av1

Denver trades JaMychal Green to OKC for the no.30 pick in the quest for cap flexibility which can get some help for Nikola Jokic

Adrian Wojnarowski: JaMychal Green is expected to exercise his $8.2M contract for 2022-2023. Deal gives Nuggets flexibility to use a $6.4M tax mid-level exception or an $8.2M trade exception in offseason. Nuggets expect to be a tax-paying team. Thunder have $31M in cap space to absorb Green salary.Source: Twitter @wojespn

