Kevin Durant: 'Kobe Bryant would tell you the difference between him in '06 and '09 was the addition of Pau Gasol'

Daman Rangoola: Individual excellence. At every facet of the game – and the height you’ve achieved is perhaps the highest anybody ever has. Kobe Bryant is my favorite player ever – the diff between him in 05-06 vs 08-09 as an example is he imprinted his personality on every single player. Kevin Durant: Ima be real, bean would tell u the difference between him in 06 and him 09 was the addition of pau Gasol and having a chance to really chase a chip Source: Twitter @KDTrey5