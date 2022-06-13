Montrezl Harrell facing felony drug charges

Charlotte Hornets forward Montrezl Harrell is facing felony drug charges stemming from a traffic stop in Richmond, Ky., last month. According to Madison County, Ky., court records, Harrell was scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Monday to answer the traffic citation. Harrell, 28, was pulled over by a Kentucky state trooper at 9:58 a.m. on May 12 while traveling southbound on I-75 for following the vehicle in front of him too closely, according to the police records.
Source: Charlotte Observer
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Montrezl Harrell arrested on marijuana charge in Kentucky after traffic stop nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/13/mon… – 7:03 PM
Montrezl Harrell @MONSTATREZZ
I can’t lie the flight attendant definitely got me feeling right wit them vodka shots she was throwing my way! – 9:34 PM
Montrezl Harrell @MONSTATREZZ
Think I may drop the work behind the Shaw university color wave tonight. The theme of the shoe! 👀👀👀👀👀 – 8:44 PM
Montrezl Harrell @MONSTATREZZ
I’m from NC and we have like about 10 HBCU. My homies went to a HBCU I was on campus heavy like I went there! – 6:51 PM
Montrezl Harrell @MONSTATREZZ
Been working on my own sneaker! And the first people I’m bringing it to is the HBCU! – 6:21 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Cade Cunningam and Hamidou Diallo in the building, Montrezl Harrell on the floor for the last game of the day @DrewLeague pic.twitter.com/kq1cKoT8Ya – 8:29 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Word has it Clippers Terance Mann and Norman Powell plan to be at the Crypt tonight for Aces-Sparks. Also Montrezl Harrell. The Sparks are hoping they’ll be part of what proves a big crowd for their first weekend game at home this season. – 8:03 PM
Montrezl Harrell @MONSTATREZZ
Missed my fucking fight to LA no @DrewLeague this weekend I’m highly pissed! – 6:34 AM
During a subsequent search of the vehicle, which the report states Harrell claims was rented, “three pounds of marijuana in vacuum sealed bags” were found in a backpack in the back seat, according to the citation. He’s been charged with trafficking less than five pounds of marijuana. Under Kentucky law, possessing or trafficking eight or more ounces but less than five pounds of marijuana is a Class D Felony for first-time offenders. -via Charlotte Observer / June 13, 2022
Teams seeking a starting center may include the Toronto Raptors, Pistons, Trail Blazers and Hornets. Some sources believe the San Antonio Spurs (Jakob Poeltl), Chicago Bulls (Nikola Vucevic), Hawks (Clint Capela, John Collins), Pacers (Turner) or even Kings (Richaun Holmes, Harrison Barnes) could look to swap out existing players for one of the top available centers via trade. -via Bleacher Report / June 13, 2022
After hiring Kenny Atkinson, the Hornets may hold onto Gordon Hayward. Several sources believe the Pacers will keep Turner. Pencil in Chris Boucher to return to the Raptors. -via Bleacher Report / June 13, 2022
