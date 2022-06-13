Nuggets trade JaMychal Green to Oklahoma City

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Denver is trading F JaMychal Green and a protected 2027 first-round pick to Oklahoma City for the No. 30 pick in this month’s NBA Draft and two future second-round picks. Nuggets have No. 21 and 30 in this draft now and Thunder has Nos. 2, 12 and 34.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Denver trades JaMychal Green to OKC for the no.30 pick in the quest for cap flexibility which can get some help for Nikola Jokic
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Updated salary cap table for the Nuggets.
Trading JaMychal Green for the 30th pick saves the Nuggets $6 million on their luxury tax bill. Gets them just under the projected hard cap, but they’ll go over it again.
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
The $8.2M JaMychal Green salary for 2021/22 does not impact the minimum salary floor for the Thunder.
The Thunder are projected to have $22.7M that will get distributed among their players. – 12:40 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
