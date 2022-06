OG Anunoby not on the trading block

Besides passing on Derrick White and taking D.J. Wilson in the ’17 draft, Bucks GM Jon Horst also passed on the following first-round picks:— John Collins— Jarrett Allen— OG Anunoby— Kyle Kuzma— Josh HartYikes. – 12:08 PM

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.