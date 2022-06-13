OG Anunoby not on the trading block

The Toronto Raptors are not looking to trade OG Anunoby, league sources told HoopsHype. For Toronto to consider trading Anunoby, it would have to be a substantial trade package for the soon-to-be 25-year-old forward along the lines of a noteworthy upgrade at center or a top-10 draft pick.
Source: HoopsHype
Source: HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
Besides passing on Derrick White and taking D.J. Wilson in the ’17 draft, Bucks GM Jon Horst also passed on the following first-round picks:
— John Collins
— Jarrett Allen
— OG Anunoby
— Kyle Kuzma
— Josh Hart
Yikes. – 12:08 PM
Besides passing on Derrick White and taking D.J. Wilson in the ’17 draft, Bucks GM Jon Horst also passed on the following first-round picks:
— John Collins
— Jarrett Allen
— OG Anunoby
— Kyle Kuzma
— Josh Hart
Yikes. – 12:08 PM
More on this storyline
Gabriele Procida, a 6-foot-7 forward from Fortitudo Bologna in Italy, will reportedly remain in the 2022 NBA draft, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN. -via The Rookie Wire / June 13, 2022
The Sixers are exploring trades involving the 23th draft pick and Danny Green, according to sources. -via nbadraft.theringer.com / June 13, 2022
I’ve heard a rumble or two in recent months from parties hopeful of luring Bradley Beal away from Washington that Beal is known for saying, in essence, that he wants to be the Dirk Nowitzki of the Wizards in terms of playing only for the franchise that drafted him No. 3 overall in 2012. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 13, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.