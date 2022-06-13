Raptors, Fred VanVleet to discuss contract extension

June 13, 2022

By |

The Raptors and All-Star point guard Fred VanVleet are expected to discuss a possible contract extension this offseason, league sources told HoopsHype. VanVleet will become extension-eligible this offseason for up to three years, almost $89 million. He could also decline his player option for the 2023-24 season and extend for up to four years, $114.2 million, as our HoopsHype capologist Yossi Gozlan outlined in his Raptors offseason preview. Following an All-Star season, there’s no question VanVleet is worth the full extension amount he’s eligible to be paid.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

