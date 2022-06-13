Suns to engage in sign-and-trade talks for Deandre Ayton?

What seems clear, with less than three weeks to go until free agency commences June 30, is that Phoenix is increasingly expected to engage in serious sign-and-trade talks centered around Ayton, with external skepticism only rising regarding the Suns’ willingness to make a hefty long-term investment in their center.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
More on this storyline
The Raptors and All-Star point guard Fred VanVleet are expected to discuss a possible contract extension this offseason, league sources told HoopsHype. VanVleet will become extension-eligible this offseason for up to three years, almost $89 million. He could also decline his player option for the 2023-24 season and extend for up to four years, $114.2 million, as our HoopsHype capologist Yossi Gozlan outlined in his Raptors offseason preview. Following an All-Star season, there’s no question VanVleet is worth the full extension amount he’s eligible to be paid. -via HoopsHype / June 13, 2022
The Toronto Raptors want to re-sign Thaddeus Young in free agency, league sources told HoopsHype. Toronto gave up a first-round pick in the draft as part of the trade to acquire Young, and the Raptors believe he’s a good veteran locker room presence who can still contribute on the court. -via HoopsHype / June 13, 2022
The Pacers are hopeful about Turner’s long-term prospects in Indiana after trading away Domantas Sabonis. Yet I’m told there is a scenario I need to add to the range of possibilities for Turner as he heads into an offseason expected to feature contract extension talks: Word is he might seek to play out the final season of his contract valued at $18 million. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 13, 2022
