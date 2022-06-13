Suns to engage in sign-and-trade talks for Deandre Ayton?

Suns to engage in sign-and-trade talks for Deandre Ayton?

Main Rumors

Suns to engage in sign-and-trade talks for Deandre Ayton?

June 13, 2022- by

By |

What seems clear, with less than three weeks to go until free agency commences June 30, is that Phoenix is increasingly expected to engage in serious sign-and-trade talks centered around Ayton, with external skepticism only rising regarding the Suns’ willingness to make a hefty long-term investment in their center.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Over the weekend:
5 things Phoenix #Suns should do if they sign-and-trade Deandre Ayton https://t.co/xNvYYJ8Vin
5 things Phoenix Suns, Deandre Ayton should do if they put differences aside and stay together https://t.co/S48KuzlGhS pic.twitter.com/QESjIhVSJy3:30 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
28 and 13: Why Damian Lillard should have ‘interest in playing’ with Deandre Ayton (w/video) #Suns #Blazers #RipCity azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral2:16 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Deandre Ayton trade talk … PLUS the potential return of underhanded free-throwing to the NBA … AND a Myles Turner update … all in my weekend roundup of around-the-league intel: marcstein.substack.com/p/a-weekends-w…12:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
ICYMI: 5 things Phoenix #Suns, Deandre Ayton should do if they put differences aside and stay together (w/video) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral12:17 AM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
New series I’ll be working on this offseason – 2022 free agents.
The first write-up is on restricted free agent Deandre Ayton: projectspurs.com/2022-free-agen…
– Financial aspects of a deal
– Ayton on offense
– Ayton on defense – 3:07 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
5 things Phoenix #Suns, Deandre Ayton should do if they put differences aside (w/video) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral11:23 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Throw Atlanta Hawks in rumor mix for center Deandre Ayton nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/12/thr…9:24 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Friday: 5 things Phoenix #Suns should do if they sign-and-trade Deandre Ayton
Sunday morning: What are five things the Suns and Ayton should do if they stay together? azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral11:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
5 things Phoenix #Suns should do if they sign-and-trade Deandre Ayton (w/videos) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral5:56 PM

More on this storyline

The Raptors and All-Star point guard Fred VanVleet are expected to discuss a possible contract extension this offseason, league sources told HoopsHype. VanVleet will become extension-eligible this offseason for up to three years, almost $89 million. He could also decline his player option for the 2023-24 season and extend for up to four years, $114.2 million, as our HoopsHype capologist Yossi Gozlan outlined in his Raptors offseason preview. Following an All-Star season, there’s no question VanVleet is worth the full extension amount he’s eligible to be paid. -via HoopsHype / June 13, 2022
The Toronto Raptors want to re-sign Thaddeus Young in free agency, league sources told HoopsHype. Toronto gave up a first-round pick in the draft as part of the trade to acquire Young, and the Raptors believe he’s a good veteran locker room presence who can still contribute on the court. -via HoopsHype / June 13, 2022
The Pacers are hopeful about Turner’s long-term prospects in Indiana after trading away Domantas Sabonis. Yet I’m told there is a scenario I need to add to the range of possibilities for Turner as he heads into an offseason expected to feature contract extension talks: Word is he might seek to play out the final season of his contract valued at $18 million. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 13, 2022

, , , Main Rumors

, , , , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home