Danilo Gallinari not returning to Europe for now

The Italian star wishes to return to play for Milan one day, but his near-future plans are still the NBA. “The NBA is still in my plans. I want to achieve goals, and when I do, we will see if there is a possibility for me to return to Milan,” said Gallinari.
Source: BasketNews
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jabari Young @JabariJYoung
In #Sportsbiz deals you may have missed, #NFL sold its last alcohol sponsorship after wine deal with E & J Gallo, who makes the Barefoot brand.
It’s for around $30 million annually.
Also, NFL will still use Bose headsets on sidelines but without logo
forbes.com/sites/jabariyo… – 8:03 AM
League sources say the Pistons are interested in Cavaliers restricted free agent Collin Sexton. -via nbadraft.theringer.com / June 13, 2022
The Cavaliers want to keep Sexton and bring back Ricky Rubio, league sources say. But I wonder how plans would change if a guard like Davis drops this far; he won Big 10 Player of the Year as a midrange shot-maker and he could provide defense next to Darius Garland. -via nbadraft.theringer.com / June 13, 2022
The Hawks are expected to be one of the most active teams in trade talks ahead of the June 23rd draft and free agency in July. -via ESPN / June 13, 2022
