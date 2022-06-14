Danilo Gallinari not returning to Europe for now

Danilo Gallinari not returning to Europe for now

Main Rumors

Danilo Gallinari not returning to Europe for now

June 14, 2022- by

By |

The Italian star wishes to return to play for Milan one day, but his near-future plans are still the NBA. “The NBA is still in my plans. I want to achieve goals, and when I do, we will see if there is a possibility for me to return to Milan,” said Gallinari.
Source: BasketNews

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jabari Young @JabariJYoung
In #Sportsbiz deals you may have missed, #NFL sold its last alcohol sponsorship after wine deal with E & J Gallo, who makes the Barefoot brand.
It’s for around $30 million annually.
Also, NFL will still use Bose headsets on sidelines but without logo
forbes.com/sites/jabariyo…8:03 AM

More on this storyline

The Cavaliers want to keep Sexton and bring back Ricky Rubio, league sources say. But I wonder how plans would change if a guard like Davis drops this far; he won Big 10 Player of the Year as a midrange shot-maker and he could provide defense next to Darius Garland. -via nbadraft.theringer.com / June 13, 2022

, , , Main Rumors

, , , , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home