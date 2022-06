Knicks a potential landing spot for Malcolm Brogdon?

The Pacers are at a crossroads, trying to figure out if they are totally rebuilding or going for it next season after trading Sabonis to Sacramento in a big package that landed young point guard Tyrese Haliburton, among others. Haliburton’s addition has made the Pacers evaluate the future of their incumbent point guard, Malcom Brogdon, whom the Knicks have some interest in as he’s a better defender and with more size than free agent Jalen Brunson. Brogdon is 6-foot-5 but comes with a heavy contract. With the Knicks desperate for a playmaking point guard, the Pacers hold two potential targets in Turner and Brogdon. -via New York Post / May 20, 2022