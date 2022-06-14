Knicks a potential landing spot for Malcolm Brogdon?

The Knicks have also been linked to Brogdon in recent days by league personnel. New York is known to have interest in trading up from the No. 11 pick, with a perceived target of Purdue combo guard Jaden Ivey. But if New York doesn’t jump up the lottery order—league executives don’t forecast such a deal—and determines it is out of the running for free agent-to-be Jalen Brunson, Brogdon has been mentioned as one of several potential backup options for the Knicks to plug their hole at starting point guard.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report
Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Should the #Pacers trade Malcolm Brogdon? —> https://t.co/vZpIEIriWS
📸 me pic.twitter.com/nuO4h6ynWn – 5:03 PM
Should the #Pacers trade Malcolm Brogdon? —> https://t.co/vZpIEIriWS
📸 me pic.twitter.com/nuO4h6ynWn – 5:03 PM
More on this storyline
For those who want the Knicks to be a solid, respectable, playoff team a lot sooner than that, let me introduce you to Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon. The University of Virginia alum averaged 19.1 points, 5.9 assists and 5.1 rebounds last season. He shot 44.8 percent overall (31.2 percent from 3) and is a terrific free-throw shooter. Now 29, Brogdon is set to make $22.6 million next season in the final year of his contract. And according to NBA sources, he is available in a trade for the right package, a possibility that has some members of the Knicks front office intrigued if they strike out on free agent Jalen Brunson. -via New York Post / May 26, 2022
NBA Central: The New York Knicks are interested in Malcolm Brogdon, per Marc Berman. -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / May 20, 2022
The Pacers are at a crossroads, trying to figure out if they are totally rebuilding or going for it next season after trading Sabonis to Sacramento in a big package that landed young point guard Tyrese Haliburton, among others. Haliburton’s addition has made the Pacers evaluate the future of their incumbent point guard, Malcom Brogdon, whom the Knicks have some interest in as he’s a better defender and with more size than free agent Jalen Brunson. Brogdon is 6-foot-5 but comes with a heavy contract. With the Knicks desperate for a playmaking point guard, the Pacers hold two potential targets in Turner and Brogdon. -via New York Post / May 20, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.