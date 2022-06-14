Michael Jordan rookie card sold for $1.008 million

Carmine Galasso/North Jersey Media Group via USA TODAY NETWORK

Michael Jordan rookie card sold for $1.008 million

Main Rumors

Michael Jordan rookie card sold for $1.008 million

June 14, 2022- by

By |

A rare Michael Jordan rookie card sold with auction house Christie’s for $1.008 million, including fees and premiums – a record for the 1986-87 Fleer Jordan that set the sports card industry aflame in the wake of The Last Dance’s airing.
Source: Dan Hajducky @ ESPN

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Michael Jordan walked so Maple Jordan could fly.
Wiggy switching hands was every bit as good as MJ doing it. – 11:31 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1993, the @Chicago Bulls Michael Jordan scored 42 points in a win over the Suns in Game 2 of the Finals.
It was the first of four straight 40-point games for Jordan. No other player in NBA Finals history has recorded more than two straight 40-point games. pic.twitter.com/mdWEWgphBy3:01 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1993, the @Chicago Bulls Michael Jordan and @Phoenix Suns Charles Barkley each scored 42 points in Game 2 of the Finals, a 111-108 Bulls win.
It’s one of only four times in NBA Finals history opposing players have each scored at least 40 points in the same game. pic.twitter.com/9MZiim9dag1:01 PM

More on this storyline

This card, numbered 21 of 23, was graded an overall 8.5 from Beckett Grading Services, with a 9 autograph grade. (Both are out of a maximum 10.) Of the 23 that were released, only 14 are known and graded, held in private collections. It’s assumed that the remaining 9 were never pulled – which explains why an unopened box sold for $5,000 on eBay in early April. -via ESPN / June 14, 2022
Tommy Beer: Complete list of players to average more than 32 points, 6+ rebounds and 2+ steals over the first four games of an NBA Finals: Michael Jordan (in 1993) Hakeem Olajuwon (in 1994) and Steph Curry (in 2022) – end of list – -via Twitter @TommyBeer / June 11, 2022

, , , Main Rumors

, , , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home