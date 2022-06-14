Michael Jordan rookie card sold for $1.008 million

A rare Michael Jordan rookie card sold with auction house Christie’s for $1.008 million, including fees and premiums – a record for the 1986-87 Fleer Jordan that set the sports card industry aflame in the wake of The Last Dance’s airing.
Source: Dan Hajducky @ ESPN
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Michael Jordan walked so Maple Jordan could fly.
Wiggy switching hands was every bit as good as MJ doing it. – 11:31 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1993, the @Chicago Bulls Michael Jordan scored 42 points in a win over the Suns in Game 2 of the Finals.
It was the first of four straight 40-point games for Jordan. No other player in NBA Finals history has recorded more than two straight 40-point games. pic.twitter.com/mdWEWgphBy – 3:01 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1993, the @Chicago Bulls Michael Jordan and @Phoenix Suns Charles Barkley each scored 42 points in Game 2 of the Finals, a 111-108 Bulls win.
It’s one of only four times in NBA Finals history opposing players have each scored at least 40 points in the same game. pic.twitter.com/9MZiim9dag – 1:01 PM
This card, numbered 21 of 23, was graded an overall 8.5 from Beckett Grading Services, with a 9 autograph grade. (Both are out of a maximum 10.) Of the 23 that were released, only 14 are known and graded, held in private collections. It’s assumed that the remaining 9 were never pulled – which explains why an unopened box sold for $5,000 on eBay in early April. -via ESPN / June 14, 2022
Tommy Beer: Complete list of players to average more than 32 points, 6+ rebounds and 2+ steals over the first four games of an NBA Finals: Michael Jordan (in 1993) Hakeem Olajuwon (in 1994) and Steph Curry (in 2022) – end of list – -via Twitter @TommyBeer / June 11, 2022
Kendra Andrews: Stephen Curry outscored the rest of the Warriors’ starters 43-39. He is the oldest player to do that in a Finals game since Michael Jordan in Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals vs the Jazz. H/t @ESPNStatsInfo -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / June 11, 2022
