Nets assistant GM: I've never seen anyone who loves basketball more than Kevin Durant

On this day in 2017, the Golden State Warriors Kevin Durant scored 39 points in a title-clinching win over the Cavaliers in Game 5 of the Finals. Durant, who was named Finals MVP, is one of only four players in NBA history to average at least 35 PPG, 5 RPG, and 5 APG in a Finals.