Pacers shopping Myles Turner again

Indiana widely explored the market for Myles Turner before the 26-year-old’s season ended because of a stress reaction in his left foot. The Pacers have since resumed trade conversations about Turner ahead of the draft, sources told B/R, in addition to engaging opposing front offices on point guard Malcolm Brogdon.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report
Myles Turner would be extension eligible up until June 30, 2023. That gives any team trading for his expiring contract some runway to next steps, but also complicates the current value of the contract and what Indiana’s asking price is. pic.twitter.com/XzN8VbGfRY – 10:03 AM
Deandre Ayton trade talk … PLUS the potential return of underhanded free-throwing to the NBA … AND a Myles Turner update … all in my weekend roundup of around-the-league intel: marcstein.substack.com/p/a-weekends-w… – 12:00 PM
#Pacers center Myles Turner looks healthy again after missing 39 games due to foot injury indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 12:39 PM
The Knicks have also been linked to Brogdon in recent days by league personnel. New York is known to have interest in trading up from the No. 11 pick, with a perceived target of Purdue combo guard Jaden Ivey. But if New York doesn’t jump up the lottery order—league executives don’t forecast such a deal—and determines it is out of the running for free agent-to-be Jalen Brunson, Brogdon has been mentioned as one of several potential backup options for the Knicks to plug their hole at starting point guard. -via Bleacher Report / June 14, 2022
Meanwhile, the Bulls remain invested in finding the optimal frontcourt lynchpin to pair with LaVine and DeRozan. Chicago continues to explore the trade market for two-time All-Star center Nikola Vucevic, sources said. It has registered interest in Rudy Gobert, but the Bulls do not appear willing to include Patrick Williams alongside Vucevic in a trade package for Gobert, sources told B/R. -via Bleacher Report / June 14, 2022
