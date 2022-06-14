Zach LaVine expected to re-sign with Bulls right away

Two-time All-Star Zach LaVine is expected to re-sign with the Chicago Bulls once the free-agency negotiation period opens June 30, sources told B/R.
Jake Fischer: I also don’t think Zach LaVine is really going to leave Chicago. Even people around him have been saying all along, like, ‘yeah, so the door is open, but like, we don’t think he’s going to leave’. -via Spotify / June 10, 2022
Marc Stein: How gettable Zach LaVine is remains a matter of debate, although I will say around the league, I do get the sense from teams that do think he’s in play. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 8, 2022
I’ve said for probably a year now that it’s no guarantee LaVine returns to the Bulls. The buzz leading up to his impending unrestricted free agency hasn’t done anything to alter my view. Nor will the seemingly long list of logical reasons, some you’ve included, LaVine has to re-sign. -via The Athletic / June 8, 2022
