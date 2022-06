76ers expected to pick up $2 million team option on Shake Milton, keeping him with team

Adam Laskaris: “I would love to spend my entire career here… it’s a match made in heaven.” Spoke to Fred VanVleet today, who says he’s “confident we’ll figure it out” when it comes to his next contract with the #Raptors. -via Twitter / June 15, 2022

Sources: The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to exercise their $2 million team option on guard Shake Milton for the 2022-23 season, @Jorge Sierra has learned. – 4:24 PM

