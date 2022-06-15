76ers expected to pick up $2 million team option on Shake Milton, keeping him with team

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to exercise their $2 million team option on guard Shake Milton for the 2022-23 season, @Jorge Sierra has learned. – 4:24 PM

