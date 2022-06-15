76ers expected to pick up $2 million team option on Shake Milton, keeping him with team

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to exercise their $2 million team option on guard Shake Milton for the 2022-23 season, @Jorge Sierra has learned. – 4:24 PM
Sources: The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to exercise their $2 million team option on guard Shake Milton for the 2022-23 season, @Jorge Sierra has learned. – 4:24 PM
More on this storyline
Adam Laskaris: “I would love to spend my entire career here… it’s a match made in heaven.” Spoke to Fred VanVleet today, who says he’s “confident we’ll figure it out” when it comes to his next contract with the #Raptors. -via Twitter / June 15, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent G PJ Dozier — who suffered a torn left ACL for Denver in November — has been cleared to resume full basketball activities and will be available for start of preseason training camp, sources tell ESPN. Dozier had been a key rotation player last two seasons for Nuggets. -via Twitter @wojespn / June 15, 2022
The 76ers are trying to put things in place ahead of the June 23 NBA draft and free agency. Multiple league sources have said the team is gauging team’s interest in Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle, Furkan Korkmaz and Shake Milton, in addition to potential trade partners for Danny Green and the No. 23 pick. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / June 15, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.