76ers gauging trade interest in Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle, Furkan Korkmaz and Shake Milton

The 76ers are trying to put things in place ahead of the June 23 NBA draft and free agency. Multiple league sources have said the team is gauging team’s interest in Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle, Furkan Korkmaz and Shake Milton, in addition to potential trade partners for Danny Green and the No. 23 pick.
Source: Keith Pompey @ The Philadelphia Inquirer
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: 76ers testing trade market for Harris, Thybulle, Korkmaz, more nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/15/rep… – 3:01 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
If Harden opts into his deal, the Sixers will have 2 options:
1) Stay at the $6.4 million taxpayer MLE and narrow their free-agent search.
2) Get to the $10.3 million non-taxpayer MLE by orchestrating a trade involving Korkmaz, Niang, or Thybulle & take nothing back. – 1:15 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sources: #Sixers gauging trade interest in Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle and others inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 12:36 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Game Change Game. Tribeca Film Festival @TheNBPA Honor to be part of this documentary on the Bubble and it’s social justice movement. @CJ McCollum @JaVale McGee Tobias Harris @Malcolm Brogdon Sterling Brown @ttremaglioNBPA @stephenasmith @SpikeJordan Maxine Quoilin Christine Norman pic.twitter.com/FHnr8Ctinn – 5:15 PM
Tobias Harris @tobias31
If you haven’t already go check out #Hustle !! For those who have seen, what’s your thoughts?! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/RqLu7Flzf6 – 7:40 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Behind the scenes of #HustleMovie, featuring renowned method actor Tobias Harris (@Tobias Harris):
“In this movie, I’m playing Tobias Harris from the Philadelphia 76ers. So it’s a perfect role for me.” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/YE2wmL52ft – 10:47 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tobias Harris with some Bball Paul graduation love #Sixers pic.twitter.com/dSN73P3TZf – 6:32 PM
More on this storyline
Thanks to former No. 1 overall draft pick Cade Cunningham, the Detroit Pistons have a lot to look forward to in the coming years. However, building the roster around Cunningham may also require the Pistons to make some moves to better suit the young star. That could be part of the reason why Jerami Grant is reportedly “widely expected” to be moved in the near future. “The incumbent is widely expected to be on the move this summer, as he’s entering the final year of his contract and doesn’t look to be on the same timetable as the rest of the Pistons’ roster,” ESPN’s Jonathan Givony wrote regarding Grant. -via ahnfiredigital.com / June 15, 2022
The Sixers are trying to gauge the market and see what they can get for the players and draft pick, one sources said. This approach is part of their effort to compile information and see what deals could work when it’s time to make a trade. The Sixers realize their current roster is not suited to win a NBA championship. They’re determined to upgrade it with established players that can help propel them. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / June 15, 2022
Aaron J. Fentress: Trail Blazers to work out projected lottery picks, Shaedon Sharpe and Jeremy Sochan on Tuesday. #RipCity pic.twitter.com/t0P2TJGuog -via Twitter @AaronJFentress / June 15, 2022
