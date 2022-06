Fred VanVleet: I would love to spend my entire career in Toronto, it's a match made in heaven

Sources: The Raptors and All-Star Fred VanVleet are expected to discuss a possible contract extension this offseason. He’s is eligible for 3 years, $89 million or he can decline his player option for the 2023-24 season and extend for 4 years, $114 million. hoopshype.com/lists/raptors-…

#Ad Happy to partner with @AmexCanada for year 2 of #AmexBlueprint, a mentorship & grant program supporting 100 BIPOC business owners with access to resources, mentorship, plus a $10K grant. Applications close on July 26, 2022 so apply today! Eligibility criteria & terms apply. pic.twitter.com/ten2qaDNG5

