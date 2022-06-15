Nikola Jokic playing with Serbia this summer

Back-to-back NBA MVP, Nikola Jokic will play for the Serbia national team this offseason, as soon as he can, the Basketball Federation of Serbia, KSS, announced Wednesday. “For sure, the NBA players have a maximum amount of days they can spend with the national team of their country during the offseason,” noted national team director and retired player Dragan Tarlac regarding the agreement between FIBA and the NBA, “Nikola Jokic will be with the national team the first day he can, according to these restrictions.”
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
EuroBasket 2022 will be stacked with NBA superstars: Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo are all set to participate 🔥 pic.twitter.com/snS3Aczl47 – 9:02 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Big news for Serbia this summer: Nikola Jokic will play in the European Championship, the Serbian Basketball Fed. announces. Serbia opens Group D play Sep. 2 against Netherlands. Also in Group D are Czech, Poland, Finland, Israel. Top-4 teams in each group advance to Round of 16. – 4:38 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic will make his return to the national team 🔥
He will play for Serbia in the upcoming EuroBasket 2022:
basketnews.com/news-173594-ni… – 4:28 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
BREAKING: Nikola Jokic is back for Serbia #FIBA
eurohoops.net/en/fiba/135777… – 4:13 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
JJ Redick’s initial Top 7 #NBA players when healthy: Giannis, Steph, Luka, KD, Embiid, LeBron and Jokic.
After some thought, Redick put Kawhi in Top 7.
Has Jayson Tatum, Paul George, Damian Lillard and Jimmy Butler next tier.
No Devin Booker. Who’d you take out for him? #Suns pic.twitter.com/v6a0bIaB2W – 2:28 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Who will be on the cover of @NBA2K? Here are the odds (via @betonline_ag):
Ja Morant 3/1
Nikola Jokic 9/4
Joel Embiid 7/2
Jayson Tatum 4/1
Steph Curry 9/2
LaMelo Ball 28/1
Devin Booker 33/1
Trae Young 33/1 – 9:16 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
I don’t do fantasy anymore but I would have to imagine next season there will be an epidemic of people picking up Nikola Jovic and trying to finesse trades with him hoping the other person doesn’t look closely and thinks they’re trading for Nikola Jokic. – 4:14 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Denver trades JaMychal Green to OKC for the no.30 pick in the quest for cap flexibility which can get some help for Nikola Jokic
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 12:50 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
A Google search on NBA Draft prospect Nikola Jovic asks ‘is he related to Nikola Jokic?
Of course, the correct answer is ‘no’
On a related note, I’d like to make it abundantly clear that I’m not related to Ronald McDonald… – 3:47 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
If the Nuggets play their draft cards right…
We could see that Nikola Jokic x Nikola Jovic linkup 😅 pic.twitter.com/HsbXaITXki – 10:06 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
A talented forward is projected to be picked in the first round and it is possible to see the Jokic-Jovic duo becoming a reality in Denver.
Their names are so similar that all you have to do is replace the K with a V 😅
basketnews.com/news-173451-ni… – 9:41 AM
More on this storyline
Serbia opens Group D play September 2 in Prague against Netherlands. Also in Group D are group hosts Czech Republic, Poland, Finland, Israel. The top four teams in each group advance to Round of 16. “Jokic will be with the national team from the first day when the NBA rules allow it,” the Serbian federation maintains. -via BasketNews / June 15, 2022
With Denver having acquired the No. 30 pick, league sources expect the Nuggets will target a point guard such as Gonzaga ball-handler Andrew Nembhard. Denver has engaged various teams in trade conversations regarding Monte Morris, the sturdy reserve point guard who filled in as its starter with Jamal Murray sidelined for the season. Some rival executives were prepared for Morris to be replaced by Serbian point guard Vasilije Micic, whose rights are held by OKC, as part of the Green trade. Micic, 28, led Turkish club Anadolu Efes to the 2020-21 EuroLeague title while winning the EuroLeague MVP and has garnered trade interest from several playoff teams, such as Milwaukee and Chicago, sources said. -via Bleacher Report / June 15, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: JaMychal Green is expected to exercise his $8.2M contract for 2022-2023. Deal gives Nuggets flexibility to use a $6.4M tax mid-level exception or an $8.2M trade exception in offseason. Nuggets expect to be a tax-paying team. Thunder have $31M in cap space to absorb Green salary. -via Twitter @wojespn / June 13, 2022
