Robert Williams questionable for Game 6

Boston Celtics: #NEBHInjuryReport for Game 6 vs Golden State: Robert Williams (left knee soreness) – QUESTIONABLE
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Rob Williams is listed as questionable with left knee soreness, as always in the Finals. – 4:58 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Robert Williams is once listed as questionable for Game 6 of the NBA Finals. – 4:54 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Rob Williams is shooting 88 percent in the NBA Finals but only has taken 18 shot attempts. The Celtics really need to start looking for him more on plays like this in Game 5, especially with the Warriors playing small so much. pic.twitter.com/aMkRPLcL65 – 5:01 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics need to be better with their reads against Warriors defense. Sometimes the easy play is right in front of them as is case here with wide open Rob Williams under basket. Al Horford drove into traffic instead before kicking ball out again. pic.twitter.com/NLhVvW7ltX – 1:28 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Through 5 games in 2022 NBA Finals:
– Celtics outscoring Warriors by 31 points in 126 minutes with Robert Williams III on the floor (team-best for Celtics)
– Warriors outscoring Celtics by 42 points in 114 minutes with Robert Williams III off the floor (team-worst for Celtics) – 12:33 AM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Strange substitution decision by Udoka. You play right into Kerr’s hands with Draymond out by matching up small with Robert Williams and Horford on the bench – 11:29 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Celtics are the most “I wish that guy was on my team” team.
Marcus Smart, Robert Williams III, Grant Williams, you wish all these guys were on your team. – 10:53 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Rob Williams has played the entire 3rd quarter. Usually they’d take him out first and go with Horford at C, but took out Al instead – 10:51 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
rob williams is +15 and nobody else in the game is better than +6 – 10:44 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Two halves to a game but the Celtics are embarrassing tonight- outside of Robert Williams- everyone shrinking. 2Q +.5 a loser. Boston playing like a bunch of losers. – 10:13 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Horford -20, Rob Williams even. But I just don’t think Rob can play more minutes. Had 12 in first half, maybe they can ramp that up a little in the 2nd. – 10:11 PM
Andrew Sharp @andrewsharp
The Finals is Andrew Wiggins vs. Rob Williams, just like everyone expected. – 10:04 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
If Udoka thinks Rob Williams can play more minutes, he should be out there. Warriors just get too much at the rim unless he’s out there, even if the spacing is better with Horford. – 10:03 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lol I know Jayson Tatum ain’t have the nerve to pout after that awful pass. That’s on YOU not Robert Williams! 😂 – 9:45 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
We talk about Robert Williams’ health a lot and understandably so. His toughness is unquestioned. I don’t know how he’s doing this on that hurt knee – 9:45 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Man if Draymond would’ve thrown down that dunk over Robert Williams III… – 9:44 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Robert Williams down on the ground for a bit after trying to contest Draymond Green’s fast-break dunk. Williams eventually helped up, and he’s still trying to gut it out. – 9:44 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Tatum looked awful on that wild shot, but part of the problem is that Robert Williams didn’t make himself available for a roll or slip pass. That, plus the Warriors’ low man is sinking in off the corner very early. – 9:43 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
END OF Q1: Warriors up 27-16 on the Celtics. Golden State has looked good, sure, but Boston also just has been totally out of rhythm. It doesn’t help that Robert Williams III doesn’t look right. He’s so important to what they do. – 9:39 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Robert Williams foul with 0.2 on the game clock, and Ime Udoka’s tech…horrible way for the quarter to end for the #Celtics who finally showed signs of life near the end of the first. Steph missed the tech, Wiggins made second of two FTs, lead 27-16 after 1Q. – 9:37 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
. @Jared Weiss noted Robert Williams’ tendency to keep his hands down off ball. theathletic.com/3361968/2022/0…
Cost him there. – 9:35 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Tatum scores on a drive middle, pull-up and a cut on his first three possessions back in the game to give the Celtics some points. Celtics close out the quarter on an 8-2 run before a Rob Williams foul at the buzzer turns into a tech for Udoka on top of the 2 free throws. – 9:34 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Rob Williams made huge strides this year defending with his feet and not fouling, but he needs to learn next year how to use his hands. When to get a hand up to contest, how to push on hips without fouling, blocking shots to teammates to spark transition, all the little things. – 9:31 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Did I just see Celtics try to bring ball up with Robert Williams and Al Horford handling? – 9:16 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
That’s already as many points as Draymond Green scored in the two Boston games. Snuck a lefty layup past Robert Williams and then fooled him with the fake DHO and attack for a dunk. Williams seems a step slower early. – 9:15 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters for NBA Finals Game 5:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Warriors starters:
Draymond Green
Otto Porter Jr.
Andrew Wiggins
Klay Thompson
Stephen Curry – 8:32 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Per Ime Udoka, Rob Williams will receive his usual minutes ration tonight. – 7:51 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Celtics coach Ime Udoka said Robert Williams III will start with his normal minutes – 7:29 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Celtics say Robert Williams is available and Ime Udoka says he will play his normal allotment of minutes. – 7:29 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka says Robert Williams will start and will play his normal minutes in Game 5. – 7:28 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics announce Rob Williams has been upgraded to available for Game 5 – 7:27 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Celtics say Robert Williams is available to play tonight’s Game 5. – 7:23 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Robert Williams is available to play in NBA Finals Game 5, per the Celtics. – 7:23 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
If I’m a Celtics fan, I am very worried about Rob Williams’ knee. The broadcast missed it, but he pointed to Udoka and asked out of the game after this sequence.
Watch him in the two possessions after the play. He was dragging that leg. pic.twitter.com/tN5P4zUn8W – 5:16 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I’ve seen something special in this group”
@Boston Celtics Center Robert Williams (@Robert Williams) tells @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson why he’s playing through his knee injury
#AllAbout18 #NBAFinals
Hear every minute of Game 5 tonight at 9 PM ET https://t.co/AYipQpeyBw pic.twitter.com/wm8ghsOVxm – 1:32 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Standard Celtics injury report: Robert Williams questionable with left knee soreness – 7:45 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Celtics once again say Robert Williams is questionable for Game 5 with left knee soreness. – 7:43 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Robert Williams is once again listed as questionable for NBA Finals Game 5. – 7:43 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Can Robert Williams win Finals MVP?!?
@talkhoops & @Amin Elhassan think he has as good a case as anyone 🏆
#NBAFinals | #AllAbout18 pic.twitter.com/ozundqIsBj – 5:43 PM
