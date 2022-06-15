Shaquille O'Neal buys dinner for entire restaurant, leaves 'biggest tip' waiters have ever seen

While out on a date in New York City, Shaquille O’Neal reportedly bought dinner for everyone else at the restaurant, including leaving what waitstaff says was the biggest tip they’ve ever gotten.
Mark Murphy: Jayson Tatum’s 95 turnovers is an NBA postseason record. List composed entirely of legends (No. 2 LeBron had 94 in 2018). 3rd (Dwyane Wade, 90) and 5th (Shaq, 85) played on the same team – the 2006 Heat. Larry Bird is 4th with 87 in 1984. -via Twitter @Murf56 / June 14, 2022
It was “Shaq Day” in Newark on Monday as NBA legend and Brick City native Shaquille O’Neal trekked to the South and Central wards, sending messages to locals in each neighborhood that opportunity and access to a quality life is possible in the state’s largest city. The NBA Hall of Famer was unwavering in his message to a group of youngsters gathered at a newly refurbished community basketball court on Hawthorne Avenue, a project that was headed by O’Neal through his philanthropic foundation and organization partner Icy Hot. -via tapinto.net / June 14, 2022
Barry from Brooklyn: Even with all of this Shaq doesn’t win those rings without Kobe Shaquille O’Neal: No person can win without another star big dummy how many would magic have without kareem how many would kenny smith have without hakeem wtf u talking about i hate dumb ass people enjoy my stats and stf up. -via Twitter @SHAQ / June 13, 2022
