Stephen Curry on trash talk between Celtics and Warriors fans: I'm the petty king

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After dropping 43 points on the Celtics in Game 4, Steph Curry landed at No. 1 on NBA.com’s NBA Finals MVP ladder. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/06/13/ste… – 6:00 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Talked Gary Payton II, Steve Kerr, Steph Curry and all things Warriors this morning on @KNBR with Greg Papa and @JohnLundRadio one day before Game 6 of the NBA Finals omny.fm/shows/papa-lun… – 5:55 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“I couldn’t imagine sharing this journey without anyone else.”
Wrote about the special bond of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, and the Warriors looking to make their final flight a celebration nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 4:04 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Here’s a recent plane ride story from Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Steph Curry. Curry was in the back of the room laughing during Klay’s soundbite.
“Klay has a great way of explaining that. I just love his perspective on a lot of things.” pic.twitter.com/2UoW47bReK – 3:56 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Warriors star (and avid golfer) Steph Curry checking out the U.S. Open Championship Trophy. Event begins Thursday right down the road at Brookline. pic.twitter.com/gau60J3ViM – 3:03 PM
Payal Doshi @PayalDoshiTV
“It’s amazing what you do with opportunity,”- Steph Curry on the play of Andrew Wiggins. #NBAFinals – 2:55 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
On the back and forth between San Francisco and Boston and jokes said about Curry and his family, Steph says, “I’m the petty king.” Said he hears everything. #Celtics #Warriors #NBAFInals2022 – 2:49 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Steph Curry on all the narratives that pop up during the Finals: “I’m the petty king, so I know all about everything. I just use it as entertainment and have fun with it.” – 2:48 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Steph Curry on the chatter between Celtics/Warriors fan bases: “I’m the petty king.” – 2:48 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
‘I will in no way infringe upon that nickname for Klay.’ – Stephen Curry, asked if in the wake of his 0-of-9 shooting from 3 in Game 5 there might be a ‘Game 6 Steph’ in store – 2:47 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Stephen Curry on Andrew Wiggins’ first deep playoff run: “You can tell how much he’s enjoying it.” – 2:42 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Stephen Curry is averaging 30.6 points in the 2022 NBA Finals.
At 34 years old, he would be the oldest player to average 30 points in a single Finals since Michael Jordan in 1998.
Jordan averaged 33.5 points at 35 years old. – 11:00 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
During Game 4 of the NBA Finals, Steph Curry tallied 43 points to lead the Warriors to a win over the Celtics. Here’s a look at all the top photos from Friday night. warriorswire.usatoday.com/gallery/warrio… – 10:00 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Who will be on the cover of @NBA2K? Here are the odds (via @betonline_ag):
Ja Morant 3/1
Nikola Jokic 9/4
Joel Embiid 7/2
Jayson Tatum 4/1
Steph Curry 9/2
LaMelo Ball 28/1
Devin Booker 33/1
Trae Young 33/1 – 9:16 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Warriors Wire challenges Stephen Curry fans to take our 10-question quiz about the two-time NBA MVP. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/14/ste… – 8:00 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Andrew Wiggins led the Warriors with 26 points and 13 rebounds to keep the Celtics at bay in Game 5 despite an off night from Stephen Curry. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/3-observ… – 6:00 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
“He finds a way to respond with the right energy and approach and toughness that … you notice him at all times because he’s kind of everywhere.” — Steph Curry
How the Game 5 win was like an ode to Draymond Green, who got his groove back just in time
https://t.co/EW8TjSpmqd pic.twitter.com/ZN1qF13CE8 – 4:34 PM
Boston Celtics: #NEBHInjuryReport for Game 6 vs Golden State: Robert Williams (left knee soreness) – QUESTIONABLE -via Twitter @celtics / June 15, 2022
Dalton Johnson: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green still sit together on the team plane. Warriors GM Bob Myers walked past them on the way to Game 6 and reminded them how special their bond is to be doing this for the past 10 years. Pretty historic trio -via Twitter @DaltonJ_Johnson / June 15, 2022
