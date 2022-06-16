76ers exploring trade scenarios for Danny Green, Matisse Thybulle and Tobias Harris?

To do so, the Sixers are exploring various trade scenarios revolving around the No. 23 pick, Danny Green’s $10 million contract and 25-year-old wing Matisse Thybulle, sources said. To move Green, who suffered a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee during the playoffs, the Sixers would have to guarantee the $10 million on his contract for the 2022-23 campaign.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jabari Young @JabariJYoung
In addition to Mahomes & Bubba Wallace, #NBA players including Blake Griffin, Kyle Lowry, Danny Green & Ben Simmons joined
#a16z Cultural Leadership Fund III
So, via the fund, they have equity in tech companies like Dapper Labs, #Coinbase & Substack
@Forbes #Sportbiz #Crypto pic.twitter.com/Nqygqj3D7Z – 12:17 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Reminder: a team CANNOT acquire Danny Green in a trade and cut him before July 1st to create cap space. That’s not how it works anymore. His outgoing salary in a trade is equal to his guaranteed amount for next season. – 2:57 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sources: #Sixers gauging trade interest in Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle and others inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 12:36 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Trading Danny Green and the No. 23 pick could help the Sixers’ efforts to contend next season inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:26 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Game Change Game. Tribeca Film Festival @TheNBPA Honor to be part of this documentary on the Bubble and it’s social justice movement. @CJ McCollum @JaVale McGee Tobias Harris @Malcolm Brogdon Sterling Brown @ttremaglioNBPA @stephenasmith @SpikeJordan Maxine Quoilin Christine Norman pic.twitter.com/FHnr8Ctinn – 5:15 PM
Game Change Game. Tribeca Film Festival @TheNBPA Honor to be part of this documentary on the Bubble and it’s social justice movement. @CJ McCollum @JaVale McGee Tobias Harris @Malcolm Brogdon Sterling Brown @ttremaglioNBPA @stephenasmith @SpikeJordan Maxine Quoilin Christine Norman pic.twitter.com/FHnr8Ctinn – 5:15 PM
Danny Green @DGreen_14
I think we’re getting a Game 7 – here’s where things went wrong for the Celtics in Game 5
Shoutout to Andrew Wiggins!
New pod w/ @HarrisonSanford and myself
Apple – apple.co/3Qeqb4i
Spotify – spoti.fi/3tCpic9 – 12:24 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Most 3’s through first five games of the NBA Finals:
25 – Danny Green, 2013
25 – Stephen Curry, 2022 (with zero tonight) – 12:51 AM
Tobias Harris @tobias31
If you haven’t already go check out #Hustle !! For those who have seen, what’s your thoughts?! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/RqLu7Flzf6 – 7:40 PM
More on this storyline
In any scenario, Harden is expected to pick up his player option for the 2022-23 season, sources said, but the Sixers’ further financial commitment to him remains to be seen once the legal negotiating period begins. Since Philadelphia acquired Harden in a trade in mid-February, it would behoove him financially to wait until Aug. 10 before signing an extension, more than six months after the Sixers sent Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks to Brooklyn for the 32-year-old former MVP. -via Bleacher Report / June 16, 2022
Tobias Harris will continue to be mentioned in trade scenarios for Philadelphia as well. The veteran swingman now has only two seasons remaining on the five-year, $180 million contract he signed in 2019. The Sixers appear more than open to Harris returning next season. He has received rave reviews from staffers for his team-first mentality and locker room presence, but the Sixers are exploring all options to improve their roster around Harden and Embiid, as well as rising combo guard Tyrese Maxey. -via Bleacher Report / June 16, 2022
Portland does not appear to be a legitimate landing spot for restricted free agent Deandre Ayton, sources said. The Trail Blazers are expected to retain starting center Jusuf Nurkic, and they are prioritizing Toronto Raptors swingman OG Anunoby in any return for the No. 7 pick in next week’s draft, sources said. -via Bleacher Report / June 16, 2022
