Blazers not a landing spot for Deandre Ayton, expected to prioritize OG Anunoby trade

Portland does not appear to be a legitimate landing spot for restricted free agent Deandre Ayton, sources said. The Trail Blazers are expected to retain starting center Jusuf Nurkic, and they are prioritizing Toronto Raptors swingman OG Anunoby in any return for the No. 7 pick in next week’s draft, sources said.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live! Trades for the Pelicans with the 8th pick!
🏀 Go big and get Deandre Ayton
🏀 A stretch 4 in John Collins next to Zion
🏀 More wing depth with OG Anunoby
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/BQDXwr0yiV – 12:59 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live! Trades for the Pelicans with the 8th pick!
🏀 Go big and get Deandre Ayton
🏀 A stretch 4 in John Collins next to Zion
🏀 More wing depth with OG Anunoby
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/GXt5YAPswp – 11:30 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton’s situation is the top priority, but the Suns have other free agents to consider as well. For @PHNX_Suns, I took a look at who they should keep and who they should let go: https://t.co/vZayl8DuMf pic.twitter.com/Oxqd7k8hr0 – 10:03 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live! Trades for the Pelicans with the 8th pick!
🏀 Go big and get Deandre Ayton
🏀 A stretch 4 in John Collins next to Zion
🏀 More wing depth with OG Anunoby
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/KwNGwAgw8A – 9:02 AM
David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA
Sometimes people still forget that DeAndre Ayton — despite looking 48 — is just 23. – 12:22 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Aside from the Deandre Ayton situation, adding another ball-handler and shot creator should be the Suns’ top priority in the offseason. For @PHNX_Suns I took an early look at some backup PGs who might be MLE candidates: https://t.co/57qzByJWO3 pic.twitter.com/AJBw7DIj6i – 12:07 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Where the Raptors stand on OG Anunoby trade talks, Fred VanVleet’s extension chances, why Gary Trent may decline his player option after next season, and free agent updates on Thaddeus Young and Chris Boucher with @BlakeMurphyODC on the @Jorge Sierra podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/raptors-… – 12:03 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
What will be DeAndre Ayton’s next franchise?
Odds from @BovadaOfficial
#Pistons +225
Pacers +275
Suns +300
Spurs +650
Hornets +800
Trail Blazers +1000
Thunder +1400
Rockets +1800
Magic +1800
Bulls +3300
Warriors +5000
Knicks +5000
Nets +8000
Lakers +8000 – 11:14 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“There were starting to be some word around the league like, oh, the #Suns are just saying that they think CP3 is just so good that they can bring Bismack Biyombo off the street. Why do they have to pay Deandre Ayton? JaVale has worked out.” @Jake Fischer https://t.co/Xl8knEc5I6 pic.twitter.com/KdCvMbEqsV – 10:52 AM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
New #ThePistonsPulse: @MotorCityHoops and I went through the “perfect offseason” ideas submitted to us by fans.
— Deandre Ayton sign-and-trades
— Jerami Grant trades
— More trades
— Draft night possibilities
Spotify – open.spotify.com/episode/3zfCks…
Apple – podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 9:12 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talk the Nuggets-Thunder trade, Zion and Ja, and we break down the complications of a Deandre Ayton sign-and-trade and why it’s not as easy as it might seem. Watch, like and subscribe below! Almost to 18K!
youtu.be/5Nobq_qqptg – 8:15 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
We’re going live on @PHNX_Suns in 2 minutes to talk about the latest Deandre Ayton “update,” as well as a special interview you won’t want to miss!
Join us:
https://t.co/6G7bPxo981 pic.twitter.com/TsRUTDJ5J7 – 4:58 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Over the weekend:
5 things Phoenix #Suns should do if they sign-and-trade Deandre Ayton https://t.co/xNvYYJ8Vin
5 things Phoenix Suns, Deandre Ayton should do if they put differences aside and stay together https://t.co/S48KuzlGhS pic.twitter.com/QESjIhVSJy – 3:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
28 and 13: Why Damian Lillard should have ‘interest in playing’ with Deandre Ayton (w/video) #Suns #Blazers #RipCity azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 2:16 PM
Christos Tsaltas: LSU alumni forward Shareef O’Neal will work out with the Wizards ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft. #dcaboveall #NBADraft -via Twitter @Tsaltas46 / June 16, 2022
