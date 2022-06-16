Blazers targeting Luguentz Dort?

But there has been increasing talk about Portland potentially targeting the seventh selection to Oklahoma City for No. 12 and a package that could include Luguentz Dort.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report
Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Bennedict Mathurin on the NBA player he’s most excited about playing against: “Luguentz Dort. He calls me little bro, but I’m gonna show him I’m the big bro (smiling).”
Mathurin and Dort are both from Montreal, Canada. – 2:13 PM
Bennedict Mathurin on the NBA player he’s most excited about playing against: “Luguentz Dort. He calls me little bro, but I’m gonna show him I’m the big bro (smiling).”
Mathurin and Dort are both from Montreal, Canada. – 2:13 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Bennedict Mathurin says the NBA player he’s looking forward to playing against is #Thunder Luguentz Dort, who’s also from Montreal. – 2:13 PM
Bennedict Mathurin says the NBA player he’s looking forward to playing against is #Thunder Luguentz Dort, who’s also from Montreal. – 2:13 PM
More on this storyline
In any scenario, Harden is expected to pick up his player option for the 2022-23 season, sources said, but the Sixers’ further financial commitment to him remains to be seen once the legal negotiating period begins. Since Philadelphia acquired Harden in a trade in mid-February, it would behoove him financially to wait until Aug. 10 before signing an extension, more than six months after the Sixers sent Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks to Brooklyn for the 32-year-old former MVP. -via Bleacher Report / June 16, 2022
To do so, the Sixers are exploring various trade scenarios revolving around the No. 23 pick, Danny Green’s $10 million contract and 25-year-old wing Matisse Thybulle, sources said. To move Green, who suffered a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee during the playoffs, the Sixers would have to guarantee the $10 million on his contract for the 2022-23 campaign. -via Bleacher Report / June 16, 2022
Tobias Harris will continue to be mentioned in trade scenarios for Philadelphia as well. The veteran swingman now has only two seasons remaining on the five-year, $180 million contract he signed in 2019. The Sixers appear more than open to Harris returning next season. He has received rave reviews from staffers for his team-first mentality and locker room presence, but the Sixers are exploring all options to improve their roster around Harden and Embiid, as well as rising combo guard Tyrese Maxey. -via Bleacher Report / June 16, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.