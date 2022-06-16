Deandre Ayton most realistic landing spots: Hawks, Pistons and Raptors

Deandre Ayton’s most realistic landing spots outside of Phoenix appear to be Atlanta, Detroit and Toronto, which all would present intriguing sign-and-trade opportunities for the Suns.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live! Trades for the Pelicans with the 8th pick!
🏀 Go big and get Deandre Ayton
🏀 A stretch 4 in John Collins next to Zion
🏀 More wing depth with OG Anunoby
Locked On Pelicans is live! Trades for the Pelicans with the 8th pick!
🏀 Go big and get Deandre Ayton
🏀 A stretch 4 in John Collins next to Zion
🏀 More wing depth with OG Anunoby
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton’s situation is the top priority, but the Suns have other free agents to consider as well. For @PHNX_Suns, I took a look at who they should keep and who they should let go: https://t.co/vZayl8DuMf pic.twitter.com/Oxqd7k8hr0 – 10:03 AM
Locked On Pelicans is live! Trades for the Pelicans with the 8th pick!
🏀 Go big and get Deandre Ayton
🏀 A stretch 4 in John Collins next to Zion
🏀 More wing depth with OG Anunoby
David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA
Sometimes people still forget that DeAndre Ayton — despite looking 48 — is just 23. – 12:22 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Aside from the Deandre Ayton situation, adding another ball-handler and shot creator should be the Suns’ top priority in the offseason. For @PHNX_Suns I took an early look at some backup PGs who might be MLE candidates: https://t.co/57qzByJWO3 pic.twitter.com/AJBw7DIj6i – 12:07 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
What will be DeAndre Ayton’s next franchise?
Odds from @BovadaOfficial
#Pistons +225
Pacers +275
Suns +300
Spurs +650
Hornets +800
Trail Blazers +1000
Thunder +1400
Rockets +1800
Magic +1800
Bulls +3300
Warriors +5000
Knicks +5000
Nets +8000
Lakers +8000 – 11:14 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“There were starting to be some word around the league like, oh, the #Suns are just saying that they think CP3 is just so good that they can bring Bismack Biyombo off the street. Why do they have to pay Deandre Ayton? JaVale has worked out.” @Jake Fischer https://t.co/Xl8knEc5I6 pic.twitter.com/KdCvMbEqsV – 10:52 AM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
New #ThePistonsPulse: @MotorCityHoops and I went through the “perfect offseason” ideas submitted to us by fans.
— Deandre Ayton sign-and-trades
— Jerami Grant trades
— More trades
— Draft night possibilities
Spotify – open.spotify.com/episode/3zfCks…
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talk the Nuggets-Thunder trade, Zion and Ja, and we break down the complications of a Deandre Ayton sign-and-trade and why it’s not as easy as it might seem. Watch, like and subscribe below! Almost to 18K!
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talk the Nuggets-Thunder trade, Zion and Ja, and we break down the complications of a Deandre Ayton sign-and-trade and why it’s not as easy as it might seem. Watch, like and subscribe below! Almost to 18K!
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
We’re going live on @PHNX_Suns in 2 minutes to talk about the latest Deandre Ayton “update,” as well as a special interview you won’t want to miss!
Join us:
We’re going live on @PHNX_Suns in 2 minutes to talk about the latest Deandre Ayton “update,” as well as a special interview you won’t want to miss!
Join us:
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Over the weekend:
5 things Phoenix #Suns should do if they sign-and-trade Deandre Ayton https://t.co/xNvYYJ8Vin
5 things Phoenix Suns, Deandre Ayton should do if they put differences aside and stay together https://t.co/S48KuzlGhS pic.twitter.com/QESjIhVSJy – 3:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
28 and 13: Why Damian Lillard should have ‘interest in playing’ with Deandre Ayton (w/video) #Suns #Blazers #RipCity azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 2:16 PM
Two weeks from the beginning of NBA free agency on June 30 at 6 p.m. ET, all signs point toward All-Star guard James Harden returning to the Philadelphia 76ers on a shorter-term contract extension, league sources told B/R. -via Bleacher Report / June 16, 2022
Sixers ownership, though, has been resistant to the idea of giving Harden a full four-year maximum contract extension beyond his 2022-23 option season, sources told B/R, or the five-year deal that Harden would be eligible for if he chose to decline his $47.4 million player option for next season. Signing perhaps a two-year extension after his option season to create a new three-year framework would also provide Harden with greater optionality for his own career. -via Bleacher Report / June 16, 2022
In any scenario, Harden is expected to pick up his player option for the 2022-23 season, sources said, but the Sixers’ further financial commitment to him remains to be seen once the legal negotiating period begins. Since Philadelphia acquired Harden in a trade in mid-February, it would behoove him financially to wait until Aug. 10 before signing an extension, more than six months after the Sixers sent Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks to Brooklyn for the 32-year-old former MVP. -via Bleacher Report / June 16, 2022
