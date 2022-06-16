Jaylen Brown: I'm looking forward to working with Kanye West

On what Kanye West means to him as an artist and fashion icon… Jaylen Brown: A pioneer. A legend. Somebody who has broke barriers, you know? He started off as a producer and transcended the game in that way and arguably had a better rap career and now is doing business in fashion with his clothing line; somebody that’s ALWAYS been about breaking walls and breaking down barriers and for me I’m looking to do the same stuff so, he’s definitely a pioneer and definitely somebody you want to admire and follow the game. So, I’m looking forward to working with him.
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
NBA Finals Game 6 preview:
☘️ Inside Jayson Tatum’s adjustments: Will they finally work to force Game 7?
🔙 Warriors’ Jaylen Brown gameplan: Can he figure out creating going left?
📉 Ime Udoka’s lineup rotation tweaks: New 6th man?
New @The Athletic https://t.co/Od7jCpVoS6 pic.twitter.com/sxPLjGO2lh – 11:40 AM





Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
One-on-one with @Isiah Thomas… How he became a mentor to Jaylen Brown and why he’s so happy @Jaylen Brown wound up with his old rival @Celtics.
bit.ly/3xt0oNb – 10:31 AM


Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Jaylen Brown: "We are not scared. We do not fear the Golden State Warriors."

Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
One of the @Celtics’ biggest rivals of the 1980s is very happy that Jaylen Brown is with the franchise and flourishing.
As an @Jaylen Brown‘s mentor, he’s proud of what he’s become on and off the court.
bit.ly/3xt0oNb – 7:25 PM



Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen Brown said he already read William C. Rhoden's "Forty Million Dollar Slaves" while in high school, and had no idea he was talking to Rhoden today until Rhoden gave him an autographed copy of the book.

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jaylen Brown came to the podium with a signed copy of @WCRhoden’s book, “Forty Million Dollar Slaves.” Said he met Rhoden today and sheepishly said he didn’t realize who he was talking to at first, having read the book in high school. Said it’s already a good day as a result. – 2:01 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe


Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen Brown "We are not scared. We do not fear the Golden State Warriors."

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen Brown said the team met today and the importance of Game 6 was emphasized. "We have all the motivation in the world," he said.

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown: "We know what's at stake. All the motivation in the world (for Game 6). Leave it all out there."

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
For today’s @SInow Daily Cover, I talked to Jaylen Brown about Jaylen Brown: https://t.co/7Km5kDRUdh pic.twitter.com/vtAruRawJx – 1:42 PM


On explaining his love for fashion and the DONDA brand… Jaylen Brown: Marketing, but it’s a little bit of everything, you know? Just trying to make an impact, make an influence, you know? Take our platform rather than going through the ups and downs of dealing with people and higher-ups, we get to come at them at a different angle. That’s what I’m looking forward to. -via Twitter / June 16, 2022
On being a sneaker ‘free agent’ and what companies have to do for him to rock their brand… Jaylen Brown: We’ll see how it goes. I definitely talked to a lot of companies and already reached out, but I’m not into doing anything ‘traditional’ like how it’s been done before. I feel like that they’ve been taking advantage of the athlete – I mean, it’s not more about endorsements, it’s more about making the impact and trying to do something with your platform and with your name rather than just, Here take this money, wear our shoes and smile…I’m not into that so, we’re going to do something different in that regard. -via Twitter / June 16, 2022
