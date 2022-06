Jaylen Brown: I'm looking forward to working with Kanye West

On being a sneaker ‘free agent’ and what companies have to do for him to rock their brand… Jaylen Brown: We’ll see how it goes. I definitely talked to a lot of companies and already reached out, but I’m not into doing anything ‘traditional’ like how it’s been done before. I feel like that they’ve been taking advantage of the athlete – I mean, it’s not more about endorsements, it’s more about making the impact and trying to do something with your platform and with your name rather than just, Here take this money, wear our shoes and smile…I’m not into that so, we’re going to do something different in that regard . -via Twitter / June 16, 2022