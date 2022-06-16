LeBron James on paparazzi: What the f--- happened to personal space?

LeBron James: I just saw the Tom Hanks clip of his wife almost being trampled over by the paparazzi. What the f— ever happened to personal space?? Now if Tom would have stole on one of them, he would be the one in the wrong and probably sued! How are they protected more than he and his wife?
Source: Twitter @KingJames
Source: Twitter @KingJames
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
A one-of-a-kind LeBron James trading card — the “Triple Logoman” — is up for auction this month, with some believing that it may become the most expensive card ever sold. The current record is $6.6 million for a Honus Wagner trading card last year. https://t.co/OWWrhQMkXp pic.twitter.com/6ME2GIjgo1 – 6:51 PM
LeBron James @KingJames
I just saw the Tom Hanks clip of his wife almost being trampled over by the paparazzi. What the fuck ever happened to personal space?? Now if Tom would have stole on one of them, he would be the one in the wrong and probably sued! How are they protected more than he and his wife? – 6:44 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
I expected Malaki Branham, who went to St. Vincent-St. Mary, to join LeBron James with Klutch Sports. Here is why he didn’t:
“I knew a couple people at the agency already, just building relationships … I felt more comfortable with @TheFamilie_ and that’s why I chose them.” pic.twitter.com/Y5fVG3ye7t – 4:43 PM
I expected Malaki Branham, who went to St. Vincent-St. Mary, to join LeBron James with Klutch Sports. Here is why he didn’t:
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
I’ll be on @ESPNLosAngeles w/@VeniceMase from 1-4 pm PT! Talking Dodgers, Lakers, LeBron, AD, NBA Finals and more. Plus, @BryanCranston joining us right now at 1:15! Like, NOW!!! AK – 4:19 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Auburn’s Jabari Smith on who he’s most excited to face in the #NBA:
“I can name a lot of people, but I’mma just say the most common answer, probably LeBron, me watching him all of my life growing up. I would just say LeBron and Carmelo, just a lot of people I idolized.” – 1:50 PM
#Auburn’s Jabari Smith on who he’s most excited to face in the #NBA:
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Likely 1st overall pick Jabari Smith Jr. says the player he most looks forward to playing against in the NBA is LeBron James. He also mentioned Carmelo Anthony. – 1:39 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2016, the @Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James did it all in a 115-101 win over the Warriors in Game 6 of the Finals:
✅ 41 PTS
✅ 8 REB
✅ 11 AST
✅ 4 STL
✅ 3 BLK
The Cavs became just the third team in NBA history to force a Game 7 after being down 3-1 in the Finals. pic.twitter.com/8xtTjL57v0 – 11:01 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Draymond Green did not hesitate to praise LeBron James path to greatness 🙌 pic.twitter.com/6MPJQ66qab – 10:19 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Draymond Green was asked to compare playing the Celtics in the Finals to playing LeBron. He said there was no comparison, @The Athletic theathletic.com/3367915/2022/0… – 8:54 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Most turnovers in a single postseason in NBA history:
1. Jayson Tatum: 95 (2022)
2. LeBron James: 94 (2018)
3. Dwyane Wade: 90 (2006)
4. Larry Bird: 87 (1984)
5. Isiah Thomas: 85 (1988)
5. Shaquille O’Neal: 85 (2006)
via @Basketball-Reference – 7:52 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Draymond Green says Celtics don’t compare to mental challenge of playing LeBron James. Why would he say it, now? @The Athletic theathletic.com/3367915/2022/0… – 6:44 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss Anthony Davis getting pressured(?) into a workout with Lethal Shooter, and LeBron reportedly having offered the Lakers no clarity on a future extension. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leb… – 10:58 AM
Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss Anthony Davis getting pressured(?) into a workout with Lethal Shooter, and LeBron reportedly having offered the Lakers no clarity on a future extension. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
JJ Redick’s initial Top 7 #NBA players when healthy: Giannis, Steph, Luka, KD, Embiid, LeBron and Jokic.
After some thought, Redick put Kawhi in Top 7.
Has Jayson Tatum, Paul George, Damian Lillard and Jimmy Butler next tier.
No Devin Booker. Who’d you take out for him? #Suns pic.twitter.com/v6a0bIaB2W – 2:28 AM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Imagine if while preparing to play in the FIBA World Cup, Kevin Durant and LeBron James suited up on the court from The Air Up There.
I know this isn’t anything new/unusual for CONCACAF.
But in a World Cup year, this feels wildly irresponsible now that we’re beyond qualifying. – 11:40 PM
Imagine if while preparing to play in the FIBA World Cup, Kevin Durant and LeBron James suited up on the court from The Air Up There.
I know this isn’t anything new/unusual for CONCACAF.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron James says, in addition Warriors, he’d want to play for Heat among playoff teams nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/14/leb… – 4:21 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Jayson Tatum committed four turnovers last night, breaking LeBron James’ NBA record for most turnovers in a single postseason:
95 – Tatum, 2022
94 – LeBron James, 2018
90 – Dwyane Wade, 2006
87 – Larry Bird, 1984
* The NBA began tracking individual turnovers in 1977-78. pic.twitter.com/6m9pWktT0S – 3:31 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Jayson Tatum’s 95 turnovers is an NBA postseason record. List composed entirely of legends (No. 2 LeBron had 94 in 2018). 3rd (Dwyane Wade, 90) and 5th (Shaq, 85) played on the same team – the 2006 Heat. Larry Bird is 4th with 87 in 1984. – 3:11 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Jabari Walker says even though his dad Samaki Walker played for the Lakers that he wasn’t a fan of the team. “I was a LeBron fan, so wherever LeBron was, that was the team I was rooting for.” – 2:55 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Today is RJ Barrett’s 22nd birthday.
Barrett is one of only five players in NBA history to rack up more than 3,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 500 assists and 200 made three-pointers before turning 22.
The other four players are:
LeBron James,
Luka Doncic,
Kevin Durant,
Kobe Bryant – 1:09 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2015, the @Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James had 40 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 assists in a loss to the Warriors in Game 5 of the Finals.
James is one of only three players in NBA history to record a 40-point triple-double in a Finals game (Jerry West and Jimmy Butler). pic.twitter.com/np6lw692gE – 1:01 PM
📅 On this day in 2015, the @Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James had 40 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 assists in a loss to the Warriors in Game 5 of the Finals.
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Klay has made 100 career 3-pointers in the Finals, joining only Stephen Curry and LeBron James with 100 threes in the Finals. – 9:52 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson joins Steph Curry and LeBron James as the only three players ever to have made at least 100 3-pointers for their careers in the NBA Finals – 9:28 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
That’s the 100th 3 of Klay’s Finals career, only the third player to reach that milestone behind Steph and LeBron. – 9:20 PM
Brandon Rahbar: Jabari Smith Jr on what excited him about Sam Presti’s plan for OKC: “His vision of getting back to where he was with that KD and Russ team. Everyone around there is real high on what’s next with this team.” -via Twitter @BrandonRahbar / June 16, 2022
Alex Kennedy: When LeBron James signed with the Miami Heat, the No. 6 was taken. Mario Chalmers was wearing it. Chalmers says he got “a nice little duffle bag” of money to switch to No. 15 (which he was already planning to do). -via Twitter @AlexKennedyNBA / June 16, 2022
LeBron James: Get It Twisted if you want too! I’m due time he’ll remind you once again why he’s HIM!!! And I can’t wait for it to be unleashed! 😤😤😤〰️ -via Instagram / June 16, 2022
