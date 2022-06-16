Rockets made Christian Wood trade partly with Paolo Banchero or Chet Holmgren in mind

Tim MacMahon: Rockets were looking to move Christian Wood to clear playing time for Alperen Sengun and likely the No. 3 overall pick, whether that’s Paolo Banchero or Chet Holmgren. They pounced on chance to acquire a first-round pick (and no long-term salary) in the process.
The Rockets to trade Christian Wood to Dallas for the 26th pick
This is what Christian Wood sees when he arrives at the Dallas airport. pic.twitter.com/nDAQOpuwiv – 12:00 AM
So Christian Wood’s value was low. That was the very best the Rockets could do. I thought he could net the #15 pick by himself so I had a bloated view of his trade value myself.
Sengun is getting a great opportunity here. Also, Rockets are facing a serious roster crunch now. – 11:39 PM
Breaking down the Christian Wood to Mavericks trade | NBA on ESPN youtu.be/JJsScz1QDB4 via @YouTube – 11:34 PM
The Christian Wood trade happened while @matt_pennie and I were podcasting, so we broke it down for five minutes live on the show. Here’s the rapid reaction broken out into its own video.
https://t.co/L3kBowihft pic.twitter.com/viQ383Ciuw – 11:27 PM
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets trading Christian Wood to Mavericks for multi-player return ift.tt/e2i7DwJ – 11:18 PM
Mavs’ State of the Pre-Draft-Trade Union:
In: Christian Wood to fortify biggest roster need before the NBA’s offseason actually begins.
Out: 4 least-played reserves to a rebuilding team that wants to give young frontcourt prospects more time anyway. dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 11:10 PM
The Mavs will be that much more dangerous in the West if Christian Wood can figure it out, but there’s also a reason so many teams have moved on from him for such middling returns – 10:39 PM
After trading Christian Wood for its steady asking price of a first-round pick, Houston is still seeking a first-rounder for Eric Gordon, per sources.
We’ll have more trade, draft and free agency talk on @getcallin tomorrow at 4:30 ET with @Trysta_Krick: callin.com/link/DQObCWDTXR – 10:39 PM
Per @ESPNStatsInfo
Christian Wood is one of 14 players in the NBA to average 15 points and 10 rebounds this season.
Since the All-Star break, he averaged 19.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, while shooting 57.8% from the field and 45.7% from 3. – 10:36 PM
*realizes, unexpectedly, you might be higher on christian wood than the consensus* pic.twitter.com/ay8WnsXQyJ – 10:25 PM
This is not the first time the Mavs have had an association with Christian Wood. He was part of their Summer League team in Orlando that won the title in 2017 – 10:23 PM
In 2021-22 season Christian Wood shot 39% from distance. He was really consistent shooter
He can open the floor on offense for his new teammates at Mavericks and make his own play. Literally great addition for the Mavs. #MFFL pic.twitter.com/G5itfH5Hpw – 10:20 PM
Couple things worth noting about the Christian Wood era: He was a standup guy in an unbelievably tough two-season stretch, and he should flourish with the Mavs.
Also, would be cool if the Rockets hang on to Boban, if only to get all those young kids to use their coasters. – 10:13 PM
Are we sure Christian Wood is good?
I like it for Dallas. I think he gives them some much needed pop. He’s a decent fit off Luka and gives them some punch when Luka rests.
But I’m not sure he dramatically changes their ceiling or floor. – 10:12 PM
Theo Pinson will now be strongly expected to stay in Dallas after the Mavericks complete the Christian Wood trade and open up some unforeseen roster room, league sources say.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 10:09 PM
Could the Rockets have gotten more for Christian Wood? Possibly, but their goal was to get a pick and not have to take back any future money. They accomplished both goals, sometimes you just take the deal instead of trying to extract an extra nickel on the dollar – 9:58 PM
Mavericks agree on deal to acquire Rockets center Christian Wood dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 9:55 PM
Contract year Christian Wood is gonna be amazing. Newly signed to a 4 year $70 million deal Christian Wood though? – 9:54 PM
Christian Wood shot 40% on catch and shoot threes this season.
Luka’s new pick and pop partner. pic.twitter.com/aGKspqs7l3 – 9:43 PM
I like Christian Wood a lot.
Dallas traded four non-rotation players to get him and #26.
So, basically #26.
Even if Wood isn’t perfect, that’s a great deal for the Mavs. – 9:40 PM
Mavs new squad
Luka Doncic
Jalen Brunson
Reggie Bullock
Dorian Finney-Smith
Christian Wood
Bench:
Spencer Dinwiddie
Tim Hardaway Jr
Davis Bertans
Maxi Kleber pic.twitter.com/aHtyoZHSQq – 9:37 PM
Suffice it to say that it was a non-secret around the NBA in recent days that Dallas had no intention of using the 26th pick. Had been speculated as an international stash if they kept it. Christian Wood is an interesting fit, and this saves a little salary tied to the pick. – 9:35 PM
Rockets were looking to move Christian Wood to clear playing time for Alperen Sengun and likely the No. 3 overall pick, whether that’s Paolo Banchero or Chet Holmgren. They pounced on chance to acquire a first-round pick (and no long-term salary) in the process. – 9:29 PM
Dallas is a good situation for Christian Wood. Really good, veteran team that has been together for awhile. Very similar to the Rockets team he signed with, and he was excellent before that team was torn down – 9:28 PM
What a great trade for Dallas! Christian Wood is an excellent addition for the Mavericks: basketballnews.com/stories/rocket… – 9:23 PM
Christian Wood hearing he’s getting traded but still gets that Texas tax break pic.twitter.com/eFTaEahG5B – 9:20 PM
Although Christian Wood is entering the final season of his contract, he will be extension eligible before it expires, so there’s no reason to assume this is a first for a rental. If he delivers around the basket on both ends and sticks around, it’s an easy deal. – 9:20 PM
Always misleading to extrapolate stats when playing on a 20-win team, but Christian Wood averaged 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds last season. Most surprising, he shot 336 3-pointers and made 39% of them. So it’s not at all a given that he’ll adversely affect Dallas’ spacing. – 9:20 PM
Extremely timely podcast with @Nate Duncan today where we discussed Christian Wood’s value in an extension and what return might be enough for Houston to trade him:
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/vet… – 9:20 PM
Source confirms Mavs will trade the No. 26 pick, Boban Marjanovic, Trey Burke, Sterling Brown and Marquese Chriss to the Rockets for center Christian Wood.
Trade will officially convey on draft night.
Nico Harrison works hard and works fast. What a swap. – 9:14 PM
Christian Wood last 2 seasons:
19 PPG
10 RPG
51 FG%
38 3P% pic.twitter.com/T8e1MUVSk0 – 9:14 PM
Thought the Mavericks should have made a run at Christian Wood in the summer of ’20, but getting 26-year-old Wood now for the No. 26 pick and 4 seldom-used players is a home run by Nico Harrison, filling Dallas’ biggest offseason need. – 9:13 PM
Rockets trading Christian Wood to Mavericks for multi-player return houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 9:12 PM
Think underlying subtext of the Wood trade is that there’s clarity as to what the market is for late first-rounders in this draft.
The Rockets obviously had been trying to move Wood, but other front offices can say, “The 26th pick got Dallas Christian Wood, we want at least X.” – 9:11 PM
March 4, 2016: Signed Christian Wood to a 10-day contract.
March 27, 2016: Signed Christian Wood to a 10-day contract.
April 6, 2016: Signed Christian Wood to a contract for the rest of the season. pic.twitter.com/t4nLo9vt6X – 9:11 PM
Gut reaction: That’s on the lower end of returns I would have expected Houston to net for Christian Wood. – 9:11 PM
That was the package for Christian Wood?
Heat could’ve put together a better package, which probably means the focus is elsewhere at the moment with their assets
Just guessing – 9:10 PM
Before the season ended I wrote I expected the Rockets to trade Christian Wood, so today shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone – 9:07 PM
If that’s all you can get for Christian Wood, I’d keep Christian Wood. – 9:07 PM
The Mavericks just got a lot better. Christian Wood is an unheralded talent. pic.twitter.com/6mXpI4zvPQ – 9:06 PM
Among the 46 #NBA players to use over 1,000 possessions this season, Christian Wood finished 6th in scoring efficiency. – 9:05 PM
Trey Burke will have to opt in for 2022-23 for this Christian Wood trade to Dallas to happen. That’s not really an issue, as Burke was going to opt in no matter what. – 9:04 PM
Christian Wood re-unites with Sean Sweeney, an assistant under Dwane Casey in Detroit when Wood had his breakout season. – 9:04 PM
The Rockets are trading Christian Wood to Dallas for the 26th pick in the 2022 draft, Boban Marjanovic, Trey Burke and Marquese Chriss, sources tell ESPN. – 9:04 PM
Sources: The Mavs will send the No. 26 pick and expiring salaries to the Rockets for center Christian Wood. – 9:02 PM
The Houston Rockets are finalizing a deal to trade Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 9:00 PM
The Media Guide quotable for Chet Holmgren is from Paolo Banchero “He’s a game changer on defense. I had a couple of layups that against anyone else, I would score or it’d be a dunk, but because Chet was down there, I wasn’t able to finish.” – 2:20 PM
If Chet Holmgren goes in the top three, he will be Gonzaga’s highest draft pick since Adam Morrison (3rd, 2006). – 2:11 PM
If Jabari Smith goes #1 and Chet Holmgren #2, I think we can dispense with the “Sam Presti keeps everyone guessing!” reputation because every single outlet nailed that one on Day 1 of the lottery results. – 6:44 PM
Pulled a clip from this week’s podcast with @matt_pennie: why we both LOVE the fit of Chet Holmgren to the Oklahoma City Thunder, and think it’s an absolutely perfect fit for player and team.
https://t.co/JCOFIdSVDo pic.twitter.com/DQYq7AleZo – 6:07 PM
For the PMers, A conversation with NBA executives on draft prospects Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith and Paolo Banchero houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 5:13 PM
Caught up with a high school teammate, a Minnesota HS hoops expert and a Gonzaga assistant to learn more about Chet Holmgren: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 3:06 PM
Jabari Smith is the favorite to go
No. 1 in the NBA Draft with Chet Holmgren at No. 2 and Paolo Banchero at 3 per @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/zFe3oBOLnu – 1:12 PM
New #Rockets at #TXSN – A conversation with NBA executives on draft prospects Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith and Paolo Banchero ift.tt/2ya86pL – 12:18 PM
Chet Holmgren to OKC?
Dyson Daniels to Portland?
Ousmane Dieng to San Antonio?
@Kevin O’Connor updated his mock draft with his latest intel and projections.
➡️ https://t.co/yyUMNVT4DW pic.twitter.com/75wKv4ZRkd – 12:02 PM
The Rockets don’t have the top pick but they must weigh their choice as if they do. To get perspective on the options, we chatted with NBA executives on draft prospects Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith and Paolo Banchero houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 10:15 AM
