Theo Pinson very likely to stay with Mavericks

Projected no. 1 of the 2023 NBA Draft Victor Wembanyama could be on the move, according to L’Equipe’s Yahn Ohnona. According to a report, the 18-year-old forward is considering opting-out of his contract with LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne and completing a move as a free agent to Paris Basketball. Wembanyama’s exit clause is valid until June 26. -via BasketNews / June 16, 2022