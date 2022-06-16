Theo Pinson very likely to stay with Mavericks

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
To echo @Marc Stein‘s recent tweet: Mavs have always planned to sign Theo Pinson to a traditional contract this offseason with his two-way eligibility up and spirit as crucial as on-court production.
Trading the bottom 4 of the 15-man roster will make it that much easier. – 10:22 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Theo Pinson will now be strongly expected to stay in Dallas after the Mavericks complete the Christian Wood trade and open up some unforeseen roster room, league sources say.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 10:09 PM
More on this storyline
Tim MacMahon: Mavs have three priorities entering free agency: 1) Re-sign Jalen Brunson, 2) add a wing who can be part of the playoff rotation, 3) re-sign Theo Pinson, who is no longer eligible for a two-way deal. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / June 16, 2022
