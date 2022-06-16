Wizards have inquired about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Dejounte Murray and Malcolm Brogdon?

But, sticking to the theme of Sheppard’s comments from April, Washington has also cast a wide net in hopes of pairing a more established floor general beside Beal. League sources say they’ve checked in with Oklahoma City regarding Shai Gilgeous Alexander, San Antonio regarding Dejounte Murray, and Indiana regarding Malcom Brogdon.
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
You don’t trade the 10 for Malcom Brogdon.
You trade the 10 for SGA, Dejounte (as well as a bunch of other stuff, obviously). – 12:45 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Russell Westbrook trades: How Malcolm Brogdon, Buddy Hield could fit on Lakers in a hypothetical Pacers deal
cbssports.com/nba/news/russe…10:48 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Pacers reportedly testing market for Malcolm Brogdon, Myles Turner nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/14/pac…12:30 AM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Should the #Pacers trade Malcolm Brogdon? —> https://t.co/vZpIEIriWS
📸 me pic.twitter.com/nuO4h6ynWn5:03 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Pro tip for non-OKC fanbases and blogs: you can stop wasting your time including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in your terrible trade machine scenarios. – 4:44 PM

Jake Fischer on the Knicks: I do think that’s a legitimate landing spot (for Malcolm Brogdon). There’s other things out there being talked about that I won’t say because I don’t believe them to be true. But like, those teams are looking at Brogdon as like a negative value contract right now due to the injury status. -via Spotify / June 16, 2022

