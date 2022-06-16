Wizards have inquired about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Dejounte Murray and Malcolm Brogdon?

But, sticking to the theme of Sheppard’s comments from April, Washington has also cast a wide net in hopes of pairing a more established floor general beside Beal. League sources say they’ve checked in with Oklahoma City regarding Shai Gilgeous Alexander, San Antonio regarding Dejounte Murray, and Indiana regarding Malcom Brogdon.
Source: Quinton Mayo @ May-Oh? Washington Wizards Newsletter
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
You don’t trade the 10 for Malcom Brogdon.
You trade the 10 for SGA, Dejounte (as well as a bunch of other stuff, obviously). – 12:45 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Russell Westbrook trades: How Malcolm Brogdon, Buddy Hield could fit on Lakers in a hypothetical Pacers deal
cbssports.com/nba/news/russe… – 10:48 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Pacers reportedly testing market for Malcolm Brogdon, Myles Turner nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/14/pac… – 12:30 AM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Should the #Pacers trade Malcolm Brogdon? —> https://t.co/vZpIEIriWS
📸 me pic.twitter.com/nuO4h6ynWn – 5:03 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Pro tip for non-OKC fanbases and blogs: you can stop wasting your time including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in your terrible trade machine scenarios. – 4:44 PM
