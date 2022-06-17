Chet Holmgren met with Magic execs in Orlando this week

Cody Taylor: Potential No. 1 pick Chet Holmgren met with the Magic front office in Orlando on Wednesday and Thursday of this week, according to NBA sources.
Source: Twitter @CodyTaylorNBA
David Hardisty @clutchfans
On Monday, we’ll have interviews with Jaden Ivey, Johnny Davis, AJ Griffin, Tari Eason, Jalen Duren, Mark Williams and Chet Holmgren. – 1:47 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Potential No. 1 pick Chet Holmgren met with the Magic front office in Orlando on Wednesday and Thursday of this week, according to NBA sources. – 10:25 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC rumor round up:
Portland wants Lu Dort + #12 for #7.
Portland driving trade talks, not OKC.
Chet Holmgren wants to go to OKC.
Chet may be hiding medicals so he can go to a preferred team.
Paolo could be in the mix for OKC.
Knicks, Wizards & 27 other teams want SGA lol. – 7:00 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
“I also heard Chet Holmgren has not provided his medical information to teams (at least most of them), and did not do the NBA’s heart screening. That could suggest that his agents are trying to manipulate the draft and direct him to a specific spot.” basketballnews.com/stories/2022-n… – 2:06 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Jabari Smith cites his ability to affect both sides of the ball, knock down shots & to affect winning as to why he feels like he should be the no. 1 pick. Also said Paolo Banchero & Chet Holmgren are great, likes how unselfish they are w/ their contributions to their teams. – 1:39 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
While Jabari Smith believes he’s the #1 pick, he has high praise for both Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero. He feels they both have bright futures in the league. pic.twitter.com/LJ7uqiI1Kv – 1:38 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Rockets were looking to move Christian Wood to clear playing time for Alperen Sengun and likely the No. 3 overall pick, whether that’s Paolo Banchero or Chet Holmgren. They pounced on chance to acquire a first-round pick (and no long-term salary) in the process. – 9:29 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Media Guide quotable for Chet Holmgren is from Paolo Banchero “He’s a game changer on defense. I had a couple of layups that against anyone else, I would score or it’d be a dunk, but because Chet was down there, I wasn’t able to finish.” – 2:20 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
If Chet Holmgren goes in the top three, he will be Gonzaga’s highest draft pick since Adam Morrison (3rd, 2006). – 2:11 PM
Rylan Stiles: Shaedon Sharpe on the Thunder workout “I did do a workout with OKC. My feedback I got was pretty good.” -via Twitter @Rylan_Stiles / June 17, 2022
James Boyd: Shaedon Sharpe says he has worked out for the #Thunder, #Magic, #Pistons, #Hornets and #Blazers. #Pacers are coming up. -via Twitter @RomeovilleKid / June 17, 2022
Rylan Stiles: Paolo Banchero said Houston workout “went great!” He said there wasn’t too much talk about strategy “it went well, talking to coaches, GM, saw a couple of the players. They have a young crew. They see me fitting right in.” -via Twitter @Rylan_Stiles / June 17, 2022
