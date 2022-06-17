Chet Holmgren would rather go to OKC?

However, Holmgren is rumored into wanting to fall to the Thunder. On Thursday, Ryen Russillo relayed some information on his podcast that stated Holmgren and his agent, Bill Duffy, would rather join the Thunder over the Magic. I’ve been told this is where Duffy and Chet want to go. They want to go to Oklahoma City because … (of) the opportunities and he has way more freedom because of the roster in front of him than maybe he would in Orlando … That’s the preference that I’ve heard and it makes a lot of sense from a basketball standpoint of being brought along but also getting more opportunities.
Source: Cody Taylor @ The Rookie Wire
OKC rumor round up:
Portland wants Lu Dort + #12 for #7.
Portland driving trade talks, not OKC.
Chet Holmgren wants to go to OKC.
Chet may be hiding medicals so he can go to a preferred team.
Paolo could be in the mix for OKC.
Knicks, Wizards & 27 other teams want SGA lol. – 7:00 PM
“I also heard Chet Holmgren has not provided his medical information to teams (at least most of them), and did not do the NBA’s heart screening. That could suggest that his agents are trying to manipulate the draft and direct him to a specific spot.” basketballnews.com/stories/2022-n… – 2:06 PM
Jabari Smith cites his ability to affect both sides of the ball, knock down shots & to affect winning as to why he feels like he should be the no. 1 pick. Also said Paolo Banchero & Chet Holmgren are great, likes how unselfish they are w/ their contributions to their teams. – 1:39 PM
While Jabari Smith believes he’s the #1 pick, he has high praise for both Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero. He feels they both have bright futures in the league. pic.twitter.com/LJ7uqiI1Kv – 1:38 PM
Rockets were looking to move Christian Wood to clear playing time for Alperen Sengun and likely the No. 3 overall pick, whether that’s Paolo Banchero or Chet Holmgren. They pounced on chance to acquire a first-round pick (and no long-term salary) in the process. – 9:29 PM
The Media Guide quotable for Chet Holmgren is from Paolo Banchero “He’s a game changer on defense. I had a couple of layups that against anyone else, I would score or it’d be a dunk, but because Chet was down there, I wasn’t able to finish.” – 2:20 PM
If Chet Holmgren goes in the top three, he will be Gonzaga’s highest draft pick since Adam Morrison (3rd, 2006). – 2:11 PM
