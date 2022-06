Chet Holmgren would rather go to OKC?

However, Holmgren is rumored into wanting to fall to the Thunder. On Thursday, Ryen Russillo relayed some information on his podcast that stated Holmgren and his agent, Bill Duffy, would rather join the Thunder over the Magic. I’ve been told this is where Duffy and Chet want to go. They want to go to Oklahoma City because … (of) the opportunities and he has way more freedom because of the roster in front of him than maybe he would in Orlando … That’s the preference that I’ve heard and it makes a lot of sense from a basketball standpoint of being brought along but also getting more opportunities.Source: Cody Taylor @ The Rookie Wire