Jazz would be happy to keep Rudy Gobert

Jake Fischer on potential Rudy Gobert trade: I really do think it’s like 50/50, 60/40 because I think, ultimately, if they don’t find a package back that they think is worth, I think they’re very happy to keep him. I think a lot of people there would be.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Chicago has been rumored to be interested in acquiring Utah’s Rudy Gobert lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/06/14/rep… – 4:00 AM
David Locke @DLocke09
Oh No !!! I didn’t realize that I blew the @YouTube today Premiere
LOCKED ON JAZZ going live at 3:30 = youtu.be/uC8oboGEuH8
* Rudy Gobert trade rumors
* Who is Charles Lee
* Pacers Menu
I’ll join you in the chat – 5:18 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Chicago has been rumored to be interested in acquiring Utah’s Rudy Gobert. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/06/14/rep… – 8:00 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Rudy Gobert to Bulls? Evaluating a steep asking price for Chicago’s potential final title piece
✍🏾 via @TheAthletic with @Tony Jones theathletic.com/3366325/2022/0… – 10:19 AM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
The Raptors, Bulls and Hawks are all rumored to be pursuing Rudy Gobert, so I’m just accepting that Rudy Gobert is going to be a big piece of my life for the next few years. – 8:21 AM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Per hustle stats, Gary Payton II had five deflections and five screen assists in 26 minutes yesterday.
In the last two, he’s at 7.0 screen assists per 36 and 7.0 deflections per 36 minutes (Rudy Gobert was at 7.0 screen assists per 36 this season!). – 5:43 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Chicago has been rumored to be interested in acquiring Utah’s Rudy Gobert. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/06/14/rep… – 5:10 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Are the Atlanta Hawks ‘the most natural’ Rudy Gobert potential trade destination? https://t.co/HUX1eghkhK pic.twitter.com/403IAr0rD2 – 1:14 PM
More on this storyline
Jake Fischer: I have heard that Nerlens Noel is one of the players that the Knicks are the most active in discussing right now. -via Spotify / June 17, 2022
Jake Fischer: They’re definitely not moving Donovan unless he requests a trade which I don’t think it’s going to have happen. -via Spotify / June 17, 2022
Celtics majority owner Wyc Grousbeck wasn’t used to getting booed. But just over eight years after Boston won its 17th title, he stood inside TD Garden and delivered news to an impatient and hungry fanbase that didn’t approve of what he had to say. “There has not been a trade,” Grousbeck said, standing before an acrylic lectern that had “2016 Draft Party” written on the front in green and white letters. “This guy is our guy. He’s our guy for the future.” Instead of fast-tracking their path back to title contention by dealing the No. 3 pick for an established star (some in the crowd tried to drown Grousbeck out by yelling Jimmy Butler’s name), the Celtics wagered on Jaylen Brown, a 19-year-old forward from Cal who wasn’t likely to contribute right away. -via Sports Illustrated / June 16, 2022
