Knicks shopping Nerlens Noel?

Jake Fischer: I have heard that Nerlens Noel is one of the players that the Knicks are the most active in discussing right now.
Jake Fischer: They’re definitely not moving Donovan unless he requests a trade which I don’t think it’s going to have happen. -via Spotify / June 17, 2022
Jake Fischer on potential Rudy Gobert trade: I really do think it’s like 50/50, 60/40 because I think, ultimately, if they don’t find a package back that they think is worth, I think they’re very happy to keep him. I think a lot of people there would be. via Spotify / June 17, 2022
Celtics majority owner Wyc Grousbeck wasn’t used to getting booed. But just over eight years after Boston won its 17th title, he stood inside TD Garden and delivered news to an impatient and hungry fanbase that didn’t approve of what he had to say. “There has not been a trade,” Grousbeck said, standing before an acrylic lectern that had “2016 Draft Party” written on the front in green and white letters. “This guy is our guy. He’s our guy for the future.” Instead of fast-tracking their path back to title contention by dealing the No. 3 pick for an established star (some in the crowd tried to drown Grousbeck out by yelling Jimmy Butler’s name), the Celtics wagered on Jaylen Brown, a 19-year-old forward from Cal who wasn’t likely to contribute right away. -via Sports Illustrated / June 16, 2022
