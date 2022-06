Mavs to pursue Goran Dragic in free agency?

One way for Mavs to ease the sting of trading Luka Doncic’s bff Boban?Pursuing Goran Dragic with the extra space…Hypothetical new lineup:— 10 already under contract— Christian Wood— Brunson re-signing (?)— Theo Pinson re-signing (?)— Dragic (?)— Taxpayer mid-level – 10:29 AM

As the leaguewide focus rapidly shifts to next week’s draft and the June 30 start of free agency, sources say Dallas — while prioritizing its need for more wing help — does intend to explore the possibility of signing Goran Dragic this summer.More NBA: marcstein.Substack.com

