Stephen Curry: 'What they gonna say now?'

Afterward, Curry saw Bay Area rapper Mistah F.A.B. and shouted out, “What are they gonna say now, boy?” Curry detractors can no longer point to the NBA’s greatest shooter not having a Finals MVP to his name anymore. “What they gonna say now?” Curry told Andscape’s Marc Spears after the game. “[You] hear all the talk about you as a player and us as a team, nobody outside of the Bay Area thought we would be here last October when the season started. Me as a player, obviously this Finals MVP stuff and all that, knew [we were] good enough to win three championships before.”Source: Ohm Youngmisuk @ ESPN