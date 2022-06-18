76ers aggressively shopping Danny Green, 23rd overall pick

The Philadelphia 76ers are shopping the 23rd overall pick aggressively with Danny Green to add an impact player who can contribute immediately. Hardy, or anyone else selected by Philadelphia, could be on the move.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Man, looking back at the Steph Curry draft, all the talk about Knicks being one pick away — once he went not only did DeRozan follow them one pick later, but so many others — Jrue Holiday, TAJ GIBSON, and 2nd rounders Danny Green, Patty Mills, Patrick Beverley. – 6:43 PM
Eric Paschall @epaschall
Watching the 🏀 game tonight at 9 PM EST in a live video room with Danny Green, Raymond Felton, Jared Butler and some big-time basketball people! Come check it out on @LetsHangLive and say what’s up. Free tickets at this link.
See you there: bit.ly/3mVERrK
🎟️ – 5:59 PM
Raymond Felton @RFeltonGBMS
Watching the game tonight at 9 PM EST in a live video room with Danny Green, Eric Paschall, Jared Butler and some big-time basketball people! Come check it out on @LetsHangLive and say what’s up. Free tickets at this link.
See you there: https://t.co/Ow4x8cX6Fc pic.twitter.com/n574mmBJaK – 5:47 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Reminder: a team CANNOT acquire Danny Green in a trade and cut him before July 1st to create cap space. That’s not how it works anymore. His outgoing salary in a trade is equal to his guaranteed amount for next season. – 2:57 PM
