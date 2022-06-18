Andrew Wiggins on contract extension with Warriors: I would love to stay here

Monte Poole: Andrew Wiggins, on possible extension w/Warriors: ‘I would love to stay here. This is top-notch. The way they treat their players, the way they treat your family. We’re all 1 big family. A lot of places might say that, but here their actions show it. I would love to stay here’
Source: Twitter @MontePooleNBCS
Source: Twitter @MontePooleNBCS
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
Random open question: Which player on the 2021-22 Warriors will be the best in 2026-27? I could see arguments for Steph, Klay, Poole, Wiggins, Kuminga, Moody … even Wiseman maybe? – 8:15 PM
Random open question: Which player on the 2021-22 Warriors will be the best in 2026-27? I could see arguments for Steph, Klay, Poole, Wiggins, Kuminga, Moody … even Wiseman maybe? – 8:15 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Andrew Wiggins on Kenny Atkinson’s return: “He gave up a head coaching job to come back and be a part of this thing we got here. It’s amazing. It shows that all we got here is a bunch of people that want to win, that are on the same page. And we’re looking forward to the future.” – 4:42 PM
Andrew Wiggins on Kenny Atkinson’s return: “He gave up a head coaching job to come back and be a part of this thing we got here. It’s amazing. It shows that all we got here is a bunch of people that want to win, that are on the same page. And we’re looking forward to the future.” – 4:42 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Andrew Wiggins, on possible extension w/Warriors: ‘I would love to stay here. This is top-notch. The way they treat their players, the way they treat your family. We’re all 1 big family. A lot of places might say that, but here their actions show it. I would love to stay here’ – 4:27 PM
Andrew Wiggins, on possible extension w/Warriors: ‘I would love to stay here. This is top-notch. The way they treat their players, the way they treat your family. We’re all 1 big family. A lot of places might say that, but here their actions show it. I would love to stay here’ – 4:27 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
‘I would love to stay here.’ Andrew Wiggins on a possible extension with the Warriors. Has one season remaining on his contract. – 4:18 PM
‘I would love to stay here.’ Andrew Wiggins on a possible extension with the Warriors. Has one season remaining on his contract. – 4:18 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Andrew Wiggins on a possible contract extension: “I’d love to stay here.”
“Being here is top notch… we’re all one big family. A lot of places say that, but they show that through their actions.” – 4:18 PM
Andrew Wiggins on a possible contract extension: “I’d love to stay here.”
“Being here is top notch… we’re all one big family. A lot of places say that, but they show that through their actions.” – 4:18 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Andrew Wiggins speaks on his desire to remain with the GSW for the foreseeable future: pic.twitter.com/QTZAi7EneJ – 4:18 PM
Andrew Wiggins speaks on his desire to remain with the GSW for the foreseeable future: pic.twitter.com/QTZAi7EneJ – 4:18 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Jordan Poole on the viral video of him and Wiggins talking about getting paid soon and his future contract situation: pic.twitter.com/s9vQ8WzV2s – 4:11 PM
Jordan Poole on the viral video of him and Wiggins talking about getting paid soon and his future contract situation: pic.twitter.com/s9vQ8WzV2s – 4:11 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Two random notes from after G6 I never used anywhere:
Ayesha Curry was wearing the jacket Steph got for making the 75th Anniversary Team.
When Klay was getting up from the podium, Wiggins was there, and Klay joked, “Canada, baby. Steve Nash never even got a ring. He’s my guy.” – 11:10 AM
Two random notes from after G6 I never used anywhere:
Ayesha Curry was wearing the jacket Steph got for making the 75th Anniversary Team.
When Klay was getting up from the podium, Wiggins was there, and Klay joked, “Canada, baby. Steve Nash never even got a ring. He’s my guy.” – 11:10 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Andrew Wiggins always had this in him. That was evident in Minnesota. Getting it out was the challenge
✍️ by @Jon Krawczynski
https://t.co/uwQgiVf3GT pic.twitter.com/rimuedcBhz – 1:13 AM
Andrew Wiggins always had this in him. That was evident in Minnesota. Getting it out was the challenge
✍️ by @Jon Krawczynski
https://t.co/uwQgiVf3GT pic.twitter.com/rimuedcBhz – 1:13 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jordan Poole: “YOU bout to get a bag.”
Andrew Wiggins: “~ WE ~ bout to get a bag.” – 6:29 PM
Jordan Poole: “YOU bout to get a bag.”
Andrew Wiggins: “~ WE ~ bout to get a bag.” – 6:29 PM
Sam Smith @SamSmithHoops
Jayson Tatum or Zach LaVine? Best two-way player, Andrew Wiggins or Jimmy Butler? Gobert, Ayton or Mark Williams? Did media voters almost give Iguodala the Finals MVP again for his garbage time defense? Ask Sam.
on.nba.com/3b8ZuOx – 5:13 PM
Jayson Tatum or Zach LaVine? Best two-way player, Andrew Wiggins or Jimmy Butler? Gobert, Ayton or Mark Williams? Did media voters almost give Iguodala the Finals MVP again for his garbage time defense? Ask Sam.
on.nba.com/3b8ZuOx – 5:13 PM
More on this storyline
Payton is set to hit free agency later this month, and when asked on Saturday whether he wants to stay put with the Warriors, he kept it simple with a one-word answer. “Absolutely,” Payton said. -via Clutch Points / June 18, 2022
“I didn’t think it would be possible as an NBA Finals MVP [which Iguodala won in 2015] that we probably felt your impact this year more than any year that you were competing and playing and dominating and clamping and settling our offense down and getting us into the position,” Green said. “I didn’t think that would be possible. I am 100 percent certain we don’t do this without you and your leadership and showing us the way.” -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / June 18, 2022
If Payton II and Looney return on a $6 million per year salary and the remaining roster is filled out with their first-round pick and players signed to the veteran minimum, Golden State is projected to spend $390 million in salary and tax penalties. -via ESPN / June 18, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.