Andrew Wiggins on contract extension with Warriors: I would love to stay here

Monte Poole: Andrew Wiggins, on possible extension w/Warriors: ‘I would love to stay here. This is top-notch. The way they treat their players, the way they treat your family. We’re all 1 big family. A lot of places might say that, but here their actions show it. I would love to stay here’
Source: Twitter @MontePooleNBCS
Source: Twitter @MontePooleNBCS
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Andrew Wiggins on Kenny Atkinson’s return: “He gave up a head coaching job to come back and be a part of this thing we got here. It’s amazing. It shows that all we got here is a bunch of people that want to win, that are on the same page. And we’re looking forward to the future.” – 4:42 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Andrew Wiggins on a possible contract extension: “I’d love to stay here.”
“Being here is top notch… we’re all one big family. A lot of places say that, but they show that through their actions.” – 4:18 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Two random notes from after G6 I never used anywhere:
Ayesha Curry was wearing the jacket Steph got for making the 75th Anniversary Team.
When Klay was getting up from the podium, Wiggins was there, and Klay joked, “Canada, baby. Steve Nash never even got a ring. He’s my guy.” – 11:10 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Andrew Wiggins always had this in him. That was evident in Minnesota. Getting it out was the challenge
✍️ by @Jon Krawczynski
https://t.co/uwQgiVf3GT pic.twitter.com/rimuedcBhz – 1:13 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jordan Poole: “YOU bout to get a bag.”
Andrew Wiggins: “~ WE ~ bout to get a bag.” – 6:29 PM
Sam Smith @SamSmithHoops
Jayson Tatum or Zach LaVine? Best two-way player, Andrew Wiggins or Jimmy Butler? Gobert, Ayton or Mark Williams? Did media voters almost give Iguodala the Finals MVP again for his garbage time defense? Ask Sam.
on.nba.com/3b8ZuOx – 5:13 PM
Kendra Andrews: James Wiseman says he’s back running, doing “regular stuff” and trying to get in shape and making sure everything with his knee is right. He says there’s a 90% chance he’ll play in Summer League. -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / June 18, 2022
Kendra Andrews: Otto Porter Jr. on his upcoming free agency: “I do know this team can compete for another championship. And I think it would be a great opportunity if I can stay here. It would be an amazing to be here with this group of guys again and do it all over again.” -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / June 18, 2022
Kendra Andrews: Gary Payton II would “absolutely” like to come back to Golden State next year. He followed that up by saying he’s never been in this position before where he will probably get to choose where he ends up. -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / June 18, 2022
