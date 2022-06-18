Bradley Beal returns to practice after wrist injury

Ava Wallace: At the opening of the Banneker refurbished courts, Bradley Beal says he had his first “real” on-court workout yesterday. Says he’s got about 80% of his range of motion back in the surgically repaired left wrist
Bradley Beal @RealDealBeal23
If you’re at Tyson’s please be safe and get up out of there!!!! – 3:28 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Bradley Beal says he started on court work yesterday for the first time this offseason. His wrist is fine. – 1:43 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal estimates his non-shooting wrist is back to 80-90% healthy as he is now fully cleared for on-court basketball activities. – 1:07 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
At the opening of the Banneker refurbished courts, Bradley Beal says he had his first “real” on-court workout yesterday. Says he’s got about 80% of his range of motion back in the surgically repaired left wrist – 1:04 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Speaking after the dedication of the Banneker Recreation Center courts, Bradley Beal said he returned to on-court work yesterday and is now fully cleared for basketball work following his February left-wrist surgery. – 1:03 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal takes the ‘first shot’ at Banneker Rec Center and says/jokes he hasn’t shot a ball since February. pic.twitter.com/g081UfYwiT – 12:46 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Here at Banneker Rec Center where Bradley Beal is revealing outdoor courts he helped revamp. pic.twitter.com/OaBlHDRQdl – 12:04 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Out at Banneker recreation center where Bradley Beal and @hoopforall are unveiling their freshly renovated basketball courts today pic.twitter.com/s14KASE6Gn – 12:01 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Here are some looks at the refurbished basketball courts at Banneker Recreation Center here in Washington. The courts will be unveiled formally today by Bradley Beal, the Hoop For All Foundation, the Wizards and city officials. pic.twitter.com/yOvZByMccW – 11:27 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Look, Beal is far better than Russell Westbrook. He’d help the Lakers a lot.
But it really concerns me that the Lakers still don’t seem to have learned their lesson on just accumulating stars and hoping it’ll be enough. No three players are winning it all with 10 minimums. pic.twitter.com/92RJUh6SJR – 5:31 PM
Look, Beal is far better than Russell Westbrook. He’d help the Lakers a lot.
