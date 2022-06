Bradley Beal returns to practice after wrist injury

Milwaukee Bucks general manager Jon Horst says Grayson Allen has undergone a “little procedure” on his left ring finger to deal with an injury that was bothering the 26-year-old guard during the season . “A lot of times, guys do maintenance-type stuff, routine stuff in the offseason to kind of get ready,” Horst said Friday during a pre-draft media availability. “It was good for him to kind of approach it in the offseason. It’ll be fine. There’s no kind of lasting effects.” -via ESPN / June 18, 2022