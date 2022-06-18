Contract extension talks between Wizards, Kyle Kuzma's camp?

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
One NBA scout familiar with Beauchamp said the Knicks taking him at No. 11 would be somewhat of a reach, but also noted that teams’ projections for him are all over the map, from the back-end of the lottery to the mid-to-late 20s. He has worked out for teams such as the Hawks (who will pick 16th), Rockets (3, 17, 26), Grizzlies (22, 29), Bulls (18), Cavaliers (14), Pelicans (8), Wizards (10), Hornets (13, 15) and Spurs (9, 20, 25). -via New York Post / June 18, 2022
Wayne Cole: Shareff O’Neal is going through his predraft workout with the Washington Wizards. #DcAboveall, after this, he will work out for the Los Angeles Lakers. #Lakeshow pic.twitter.com/vJGBUsED6w -via Twitter @waynec0le / June 17, 2022
Chase Hughes: Shareef O’Neal, son of Shaq, worked out for the Wizards today. He worked out for the Heat yesterday and has the Lakers next, the two teams his dad won titles with. pic.twitter.com/DrRFMLGCs2 -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / June 17, 2022
