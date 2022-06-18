Hornets, Kings interested in Kevon Looney

After playing a pivotal role in Golden State’s championship success, Kevon Looney’s forthcoming free agency will be monitored more closely than anyone might have imagined a month ago. Charlotte and Sacramento, soon to be coached by Golden State assistant Mike Brown, are among the teams said to be interested in signing Looney away from the Warriors
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Free agent Kevon Looney has a raise coming, will Warriors pay to keep him? nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/18/fre… – 6:00 PM
Free agent Kevon Looney has a raise coming, will Warriors pay to keep him? nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/18/fre… – 6:00 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Zach LaVine, Zion Williamson, Christian Wood, Jabari Smith Jr., Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero, Kevon Looney, Kenny Atkinson and more names than I can fit here … all featured in the latest This Week In Basketball column just freshly dispatched worldwide: marcstein.substack.com/p/the-latest-n… – 1:41 PM
Zach LaVine, Zion Williamson, Christian Wood, Jabari Smith Jr., Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero, Kevon Looney, Kenny Atkinson and more names than I can fit here … all featured in the latest This Week In Basketball column just freshly dispatched worldwide: marcstein.substack.com/p/the-latest-n… – 1:41 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most games in a single season, including playoffs:
107
106
105
104 — Kevon Looney
He missed zero games this season. pic.twitter.com/8obx3x6ThE – 4:24 PM
Most games in a single season, including playoffs:
107
106
105
104 — Kevon Looney
He missed zero games this season. pic.twitter.com/8obx3x6ThE – 4:24 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“It’s an honor to be able to play with him and call him my teammate.”
Kevon Looney hit the nail on the head when I asked how Steph Curry has influenced the present and future of basketball forever https://t.co/MtH23EFFGm pic.twitter.com/3jST9S4i4h – 4:22 PM
“It’s an honor to be able to play with him and call him my teammate.”
Kevon Looney hit the nail on the head when I asked how Steph Curry has influenced the present and future of basketball forever https://t.co/MtH23EFFGm pic.twitter.com/3jST9S4i4h – 4:22 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
When asked about Steph’s influence on the sport, Kevon Looney just said he not only changed offensive philosophy but also the power forward and center positions—what type of players are needed to defend him. – 12:42 AM
When asked about Steph’s influence on the sport, Kevon Looney just said he not only changed offensive philosophy but also the power forward and center positions—what type of players are needed to defend him. – 12:42 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Kevon Looney on the Warriors chanting “Fuck you, Draymond” in the locker room after the game
“Draymond been yelling at us all year, too” he said, as both he and Otto Porter Jr. erupted in laughter. – 12:40 AM
Kevon Looney on the Warriors chanting “Fuck you, Draymond” in the locker room after the game
“Draymond been yelling at us all year, too” he said, as both he and Otto Porter Jr. erupted in laughter. – 12:40 AM
Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak
While the Warriors celebrate, Kevon Looney is going to be in a a dark gym boxing guys out and snagging boards. His playoffs were a dirty-work masterpiece. – 12:03 AM
While the Warriors celebrate, Kevon Looney is going to be in a a dark gym boxing guys out and snagging boards. His playoffs were a dirty-work masterpiece. – 12:03 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Kevon Looney is already up to four offensive rebounds again in this game. He continues to dominate inside.
Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart now each have three fouls for Boston. – 9:59 PM
Kevon Looney is already up to four offensive rebounds again in this game. He continues to dominate inside.
Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart now each have three fouls for Boston. – 9:59 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
3 fouls for Kevon Looney. Early foul trouble for him again – 9:55 PM
3 fouls for Kevon Looney. Early foul trouble for him again – 9:55 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kevon Looney is playing in his 104th game of the season (reg season & playoffs), tying Klay Thompson (2015-16) & Draymond Green (2015-16) for the most games played in a season in Warriors franchise history. – 9:32 PM
Kevon Looney is playing in his 104th game of the season (reg season & playoffs), tying Klay Thompson (2015-16) & Draymond Green (2015-16) for the most games played in a season in Warriors franchise history. – 9:32 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors have outscored the Celtics 16-10 since Kevon Looney checked in with 8:45 left in the first quarter.
Boston’s up 22-18 but Golden State continues to roar back. – 9:30 PM
Warriors have outscored the Celtics 16-10 since Kevon Looney checked in with 8:45 left in the first quarter.
Boston’s up 22-18 but Golden State continues to roar back. – 9:30 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Second foul on Kevon Looney. #Celtics #Warriors #NBAFinals2022 – 9:22 PM
Second foul on Kevon Looney. #Celtics #Warriors #NBAFinals2022 – 9:22 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors sticking with Otto Porter Jr. in that fifth starting spot. Kevon Looney off the bench. Celtics not changing their starters. – 8:35 PM
Warriors sticking with Otto Porter Jr. in that fifth starting spot. Kevon Looney off the bench. Celtics not changing their starters. – 8:35 PM
More on this storyline
Payton is set to hit free agency later this month, and when asked on Saturday whether he wants to stay put with the Warriors, he kept it simple with a one-word answer. “Absolutely,” Payton said. -via Clutch Points / June 18, 2022
“I didn’t think it would be possible as an NBA Finals MVP [which Iguodala won in 2015] that we probably felt your impact this year more than any year that you were competing and playing and dominating and clamping and settling our offense down and getting us into the position,” Green said. “I didn’t think that would be possible. I am 100 percent certain we don’t do this without you and your leadership and showing us the way.” -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / June 18, 2022
If Payton II and Looney return on a $6 million per year salary and the remaining roster is filled out with their first-round pick and players signed to the veteran minimum, Golden State is projected to spend $390 million in salary and tax penalties. -via ESPN / June 18, 2022
Main Rumors, Coaching, Free Agency, Mike Brown, Kevon Looney, Charlotte Hornets, Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.